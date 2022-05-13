Spring lamb supplies have increased in recent weeks in Northern Ireland (NI) according to the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).

In line with seasonal trends, spring lamb numbers have been increasing in recent weeks and accounted for 52.4% of throughput last week in NI.

Base prices from factories for spring lambs this past week have ranged from 610-620p/kg up to a 21kg carcass weight.

Prices at the start of next week, according to the LMC, are expected to be the same at 610-620p/kg.

Looking at throughput last week, the total number of lambs/hoggets processed totalled 6,617 head which was back 705 head from the previous week.

However, this figure is well ahead of what was processed during the same period as last year which was 4,826 head.

The deadweight spring lamb price last week was 589.2p/kg the LMC added, which was an increase of 1.4p/kg from the previous week.

Meanwhile, the NI deadweight hogget prices decreased by 2p/kg from the previous week to stand at 557.2p/kg.

Mart trade

The trade at marts this past week was back on the previous weeks with the number of spring lambs coming through the system starting to increase.

Over the past week, spring lamb prices have ranged from 467p/kg up to 620p/kg.

While hoggets have ranged in price from 420p/kg up to 570p/kg. Lastly, top reported prices for cull ewes ranged from £164-232/head across marts, the LMC added.