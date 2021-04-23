There are several exciting agri-job opportunities out there right now, across a wide range of sectors.

If any of the jobs featured in this article interest you, you can learn more about them (and other potential jobs) at AgriRecruit.

Construction plant fitter

Galway Bay Golf Resort in Oranmore, Co. Galway and construction firm Greenway Properties are seeking an experienced and qualified plant fitter/mechanic.

The plant fitter/mechanic will repair and maintain a range of construction plant and golf resort equipment. Minimum required experience after qualification is one year. This role reports to the equipment manager in the mechanic department.

This role involves carrying out effective services, inspection, maintenance, and repair work on equipment. Fault finding and repair of petrol/diesel engine construction equipment is also involved.

Installation engineers

Pearson International Milking Technologies is seeking installation engineers who are flexible and willing to work at manufacturing or customer sites around the country.

The successful candidate will have experience or a qualification in mechanical, welding, fitting, electrical, plumbing or fabrication.

The candidate will also require good practical skills and will be highly motivated.

Communications Executive

Green Acre Marketing, the marketing and PR services firm for the agri-business sector, is seeking a communications executive.

The ideal candidate will be an excellent communicator and a team player, along with having a flair for writing and a keen interest in agriculture.

This role will have an emphasis on developing and delivering editorial content, copywriting and packaging key messages specific to an agricultural audience, while leveraging the latest digital techniques.

Office Administrator

The Certified Irish Angus Producer Group is seeking to recruit an office administrator.

Based in its office in Co. Cavan, responsibilities will include daily administration and management of the members’ database, among other duties.

Applicants for this role must have have at least two years’ related experience, including accounts experience; have strong problem solving skills; and pays excellent attention to detail.

EDIY Trainers

Munster Bovine is currently seeking part-time flexible contractor EDIY trainers.

The purpose of the role is to provide professional training and support to farmers on the use of milk recording equipment.

Applicants for this role must possess a full clean driving licence and own transport; basic IT skills; and be a friendly self-motivated person.

Veterinary Practice Manager

Glen Veterinary has an opportunity for a veterinary practice manager to join its hospital team.

Reporting to the practice owner, the practice manager will be responsible for day-to-day hospital operations and inspiring, leading and motivating the team.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of five years’ experience in a team management role; an understanding of veterinary, farming and the animal health sector; and leadership ability.

DAERA College Advisory Group Appointments

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is seeking a new chairperson and member representing the dairy sector for CAFRE’s College Advisory Group.

The CAFRE College Advisory Group provides advice at a strategic and operational level to the CAFRE management team. It meets up to six times per year for full-day meetings at various CAFRE locations.

Applicants for the chairperson position must have a minimum of three years’ experience within the last 10 years working in the agri-food sector; and a minimum of three years’ senior management experience within the last 10 years including the chairing of committees and working groups.

Applicants for the member representing the dairy sector must have recent experience and knowledge of the dairy sector.

Social Media Specialist

Agriland is looking for a social media specialist. In this role with the largest agricultural news publisher in Ireland, you will take ownership of the Agriland social media presence and performance.

Responsibilities will include generating, editing, publishing and sharing daily content; providing analysis of channel, campaign element and content performance; and driving revenue growth via social media business.

The ideal candidate will have experience of managing social implementation for high-level brand and sponsorship campaigns; excellent consulting, writing, editing (photo/video/text), presentation and communication skills; and market leading knowledge of all social media platforms across all devices.

Chainsaw Operators, Climbers & Ground Workers

Dermot Casey Tree Care is recruiting for chainsaw operators, climbers, ground workers and circular saw operators for electrical and commercial contracts.

Candidates must be NPTC qualified.