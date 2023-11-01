Overall agri-food leaders are “optimistic” about creating a more sustainable global food system, according to a recent report from Alltech.

Alltech worked in collaboration with Opinions, an Irish research agency to collect insights through 26 one-on-one interviews with industry leaders, as well as a survey completed by over 2,500 members of the global agri-food industry.

The research asked industry leaders to share their perspectives on the issues that matter most to the agri-food value chain.

The survey questions were focused on five areas: Challenges and opportunities; Drivers and priorities; Attitudes toward change; Support and guidance; and who the respondents believe is going to pay for sustainability.

Advertisement

Most respondents agreed that the global food system is vulnerable, climate change will make production more difficult in the future and food security is becoming a bigger issue.

However, almost three in four producers expressed a willingness to change their business practices to become more sustainable.

Alltech results

The Alltech report shows that North American businesses express a different view on impacts of climate change.

It stated that U.S respondents placed a greater emphasis on the economic sustainability of food producers instead of climate.

Advertisement

The majority of primary producers (six in 10) feel that they are being unfairly targeted when it comes to sustainability, most particularly in the ruminant sector, according to the findings.

A total of 85% believe that food systems can rise to the challenges, and 92% believe that technology and innovation are “key” to more sustainable food systems.

Respondents ranked technology and innovation as the next highest priority along with improving profitability and controlling input costs only after improving productivity.

Alltech’s global vice president of environmental, social and governance (ESG), Tara McCarthy said:

“While everyone across the value chain has a role to play, food producers are clearly front and center. The proactive role of the industry and policymakers in this conversation is absolutely vital.”