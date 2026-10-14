ABP initiative to support young NI farmer suppliers

ABP has announced an initiative intended to support young farmers within its Northern Irish supply base.

The ABP Future Farmers Programme has been developed and delivered in partnership with Certified Irish Angus and is aimed at ABP suppliers under the age of 40.

It provided insights into ABP’s operations as well as market requirements, integrated supply, farm business planning, and sustainability.

Future Farmers Programme

Meeting in September and October, 20 farmers have taken part in the programme.

Starting with a behind-the-scenes visit to ABP’s Dungannon facility in Co. Tyone, they gained insights into the ABP business, operations and supply chain priorities.

Guest speaker Colin Smith from the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) provided an overview of the beef market.

Following this, a range of guest speakers from NFU Mutual, Rural Support, Ulster Bank and the Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) met with ABP Future Farmers to provide wider industry perspectives on various topics.

Issues covered included those facing the next generation of farming businesses, such as farm inheritance, succession planning and business structures, alongside finance, borrowing and farming representation.

A representative from Sustainable Ruminant Genetics (SRG) then outlined the opportunity for cattle genotyping under the Bovine Genetics Project.

Calf unit

The group also visited an ABP calf unit, where they were given insight into ABP’s integrated systems.

‘FarmDrive’ demonstrated its livestock management and agri-tech software platform for streamlining compliance, record-keeping, and supply chain tracking for beef and dairy farmers.

The third leg included a tour of ABP’s Ellesmere retail packing operation in England.

The group also visited the farm of Gordon Tomley, who is participating in ABP’s PRISM 2030 sustainability programme.

Lisa Burrows, environmental sustainability manager, ABP

The trip concluded at ABP’s Demonstration Farm, ‘Bromstead’ near Birmingham.

Speaking about the initiative, ABP’s environmental sustainability manager, Lisa Burrows said: “Future Farmers forms part of ABP’s wider commitment to building strong, long-term relationships with our suppliers and supporting the future resilience of the Northern Ireland beef industry.

“Our aim is to assist the next generation of farm owners in taking progressive steps towards a successful future as farm business owners and managers.”

Mark McCoy, agri-development manager, Certified Irish Angus’

Mark McCoy, Certified Irish Angus’ agri-development manager added, “This programme builds on ABP’s wider commitment to developing future talent in agriculture.

"It complements the ABP Angus Youth Challenge, where we also partner with ABP at secondary school level to offer teenagers early engagement with agriculture and agrifood careers.”

ABP also supports the development of future agricultural and agri-food professionals through the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise's (CAFRE’s) Industry Support Programme, providing financial assistance and industry experience to students pursuing higher education.

The programme offers competitive bursaries to first-year higher education students and scholarships for second-year degree students, which combine financial support with a paid work placement year at ABP.

According to ABP, the Future Farmers Programme is "a further investment in ABP's relationship with the next generation of its supplier base".