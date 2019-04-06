‘A lame cow should be treated like an emergency’
Lameness is a serious welfare issue affecting almost every dairy farm in the country. It is associated with a decrease in milk production, impaired reproductive performance and can increase the probability of a cow being culled.
Ger Cusack – veterinary practitioner with Comeragh vets – described three main implications that a lame cows brings to a farm.
- Cost;
- Time lost;
- Frustration.
He described a study that was carried out by University College Dublin (UCD) and outlined that one lameness case – on average – is costing a dairy farmer €300/case/year.
This includes: €50 on treatment; €100 on loss of yield; €100 on increased culling (10% of lameness cases are culled); and €50 on loss in fertility.
He also emphasised the frustration farmers feel when they are dealing with lameness as it can be a very difficult issue to combat.
Ger highlighted six main areas to prevent or reduce the risk of lameness on dairy farms.
- Good roadway surfaces;
- Allow cows time to navigate a safe passage;
- Avoid overcrowding, pushing and bumping – particularly in the collecting yard;
- Housing – allow good, long lying down times and adequate feed space;
- Prompt treatment of lame cows;
- Footbath weekly if mortal arrow present on the farm.
He also quoted Roger Blowey – a dairy hoof health specialist in the UK – when he said: “A lame cow should be treated like an emergency.”
They should be treated promptly either through hoof pairing or an antibiotic treatment and to not allow them to get progressively worse – which decreases the chances of curing them.
Finally, Ger recommended that an acceptable level of lameness would be 5-10% of the herd being lame over a 12-month period and no cows culled as a result of lameness.