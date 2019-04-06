Lameness is a serious welfare issue affecting almost every dairy farm in the country. It is associated with a decrease in milk production, impaired reproductive performance and can increase the probability of a cow being culled.

Ger Cusack – veterinary practitioner with Comeragh vets – described three main implications that a lame cows brings to a farm.

Implications include: Cost;

Time lost;

Frustration.

He described a study that was carried out by University College Dublin (UCD) and outlined that one lameness case – on average – is costing a dairy farmer €300/case/year.

This includes: €50 on treatment; €100 on loss of yield; €100 on increased culling (10% of lameness cases are culled); and €50 on loss in fertility.

He also emphasised the frustration farmers feel when they are dealing with lameness as it can be a very difficult issue to combat.

Ger highlighted six main areas to prevent or reduce the risk of lameness on dairy farms.

To prevent/reduce risk: Good roadway surfaces;

Allow cows time to navigate a safe passage;

Avoid overcrowding, pushing and bumping – particularly in the collecting yard;

Housing – allow good, long lying down times and adequate feed space;

Prompt treatment of lame cows;

Footbath weekly if mortal arrow present on the farm.

He also quoted Roger Blowey – a dairy hoof health specialist in the UK – when he said: “A lame cow should be treated like an emergency.”

They should be treated promptly either through hoof pairing or an antibiotic treatment and to not allow them to get progressively worse – which decreases the chances of curing them.