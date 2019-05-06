49ac roadside holding ‘currently sown to winter corn’ for sale in Co. Wexford

A 49ac roadside holding at Youngstown, Taghmon, Co. Wexford, is for sale by private treaty in one or two lots.

The lands are located a short distance off the R733 along the L7037, 15km south of Wexford; 3km from Taghmon; and 10km from Wellington Bridge.

They are divided in two by the public road with almost the same acreage across either side. The lands in lot 1 (circa 24.2ac) are laid out in three divisions, currently sown to winter corn.

The lands in lot 2 (circa 24.5ac) are laid out in four divisions and are again sown to winter corn. The lands are of excellent quality, well fenced with a natural water supply and are suitable for most agricultural enterprises, according to the selling agent, David Quinn.

The vendor is selling as the lands at Taghmon are an out-farm, away from their main holding, David said.

This holding would appeal to local farmers or, as it is in two lots, it may appeal to someone looking to build a residence which may be possible on either lot, subject to planning permission.

“Taghmon has a selection of amenities including St. Garvin’s National School; a church; a post office; a bank; a health centre and pharmacy; and various sporting amenities,” said David.

“Wexford town is situated along the M11 Dublin/Rosslare route at the mouth of the River Slaney and is the largest town in Co. Wexford. It has a large range of shops, services, both primary and secondary schools and a large array of amenities.

The demand for land in Taghmon and the surrounding areas is steady, with land in the area generally selling for €8,000 to €10,000/ac.