A 49ac residential farm at Nutgrove, Farrahy, Kildorrery, Co. Cork, has come on the market with an asking price of €675,000.

“This is a top quality residential holding situated approximately 3km from Kildorrery village,” said selling agent Michael O’Donovan of Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan.

“It belongs to a local farrier who is downsizing.”

“The land is all in one block and is laid out in eight easily-worked fields, with frontage onto a shared private passageway. These are top class limestone lands suitable for any type of farming enterprise – the lands are presently laid out in grass.”

The Kildorrery property comprises a traditional three bedroom bungalow of block construction built around 1985, surrounded by mature gardens with stables and a small arena to the rear.

Further away from the house is a three-column round roof hay barn, with a lean-to off either side and an outhouse for cattle or stabling. There are three stables and a tack room to the rear of the dwelling house.

The dwelling house with oil-fired central heating and a Stira to the attic, is approximately 127m2 (1365ft2). The property is located just off the N73, between Mallow and Mitchelstown.

As well as incorporating three stables and a tack room, the property has a small arena. The horses ‘I Can’t Say’ and ‘That’s Life, Buoy’ currently reside at the stables.

