Customs officers and Gardaí stationed in Co. Kildare had a busy day at a multiagency checkpoint earlier this week – detecting three vehicles travelling on agricultural “green” diesel – resulting in hefty fines being issued to each driver.

The checkpoint was established in south Co. Kildare last Friday, June 4, according to local Gardaí.

Taking to social media on Friday evening, Gardaí based in Kildare said:

“Our Roads Policing Unit Based at Naas performed a multiagency checkpoint in the south of the county this morning. Customs and Excise Officers – Department of Social Protection Inspectors and Health and Safety [Authority] inspectors attended.

“Dept of Social Protection interviewed 112 people Re : PUP Payments, resulting in a number of follow up investigations.

“Customs officials detected three road vehicles being driven with green diesel. On-the-spot €2000 fines issued. Health and Safety Authority detected one vehicle with a non-load securing/dangerous goods.”

For this, the Gardaí noted that the load question was secured on site and a fine of €250 issued.

According to the Irish Revenue, green diesel, also known as marked gas oil (MGO), is diesel on which mineral oil tax at a reduced rate has been paid on condition that it is used only for purposes that qualify for that reduced rate, such as agriculture.

Advertisement

It is chemically marked and dyed green to deter misuse for purposes to which a higher rate of tax applies.

It is illegal to use marked gas oil or marked kerosene in road vehicles, the authority notes.

Continuing, the Garda post noted that An Garda Síochána impounded four vehicles, and detected two unaccompanied learner permit holders.

Neither had L-plates displayed and one of them had no insurance. One vehicle had tax expired 581 days, it was added.

“1 further vehicle who attempted to turn away from checkpoint was found to be uninsured, untaxed and [the] driver was an unaccompanied learner permit holder with no L-plates displayed. All vehicles will incur impound fees.

“FCPNs [fixed charge penalty notices] will also issue to all motorists to include penalty points – no insurance will incur a trip to court.

“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public for its patience during the operation,” the Garda post concluded.