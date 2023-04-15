A 16.1ac roadside holding at Broomhill, Fethard-on-Sea, Co. Wexford, will go for sale by online auction on Tuesday, May 16, at 3:00p.m in one or more lots.

The land enjoys an excellent coastal location along the L4046, close to Dollar Bay and just 5km from Duncannon, 6km from Fethard-On-Sea, 38km from Wexford town and 36km from New Ross, according to David Quinn of Quinn Property, Gorey.

“Duncannon is a unique seaside village overlooking the Waterford Estuary and offers many local amenities such as a primary school, restaurants, pubs, post office, shops and a wonderful mile-long sandy beach, making it a most popular destination during the summer months,” he said.

“The land at Fethard-on-Sea, which is of excellent quality, is currently in grass and divided into three fields. It offers wonderful coastal views of Dunmore East and Dollar Bay,” he added.

Fethard-on-Sea

The land will be offered in the four lots.

Lot 1 comprises 8ac with frontage onto the public road and also onto a hard-core lane way which divides lot 1 and 2, with possible site potential, subject to planning permission.

Lot 2 comprises 4.7ac, approached with a hard-core lane way, while lot 3, which is lot 1 and 2 combined, is circa 12.7ac.

Lot 4, circa 3.4ac, is accessed via the hard-core lane way and right of way.

“This is a unique opportunity to acquire a parcel of land in this popular coastal location. The property is guiding at €12,000/ac to €15,000/ac,” the agent added.

