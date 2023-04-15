A 16.1ac roadside holding at Broomhill, Fethard-on-Sea, Co. Wexford, will go for sale by online auction on Tuesday, May 16, at 3:00p.m in one or more lots.

The land enjoys an excellent coastal location along the L4046, close to Dollar Bay and just 5km from Duncannon, 6km from Fethard-On-Sea, 38km from Wexford town and 36km from New Ross, according to David Quinn of Quinn Property, Gorey.

“Duncannon is a unique seaside village overlooking the Waterford Estuary and offers many local amenities such as a primary school, restaurants, pubs, post office, shops and a wonderful mile-long sandy beach, making it a most popular destination during the summer months,” he said.

“The land at Fethard-on-Sea, which is of excellent quality, is currently in grass and divided into three fields. It offers wonderful coastal views of Dunmore East and Dollar Bay,” he added.

The land will be offered in the four lots.

Lot 1 comprises 8ac with frontage onto the public road and also onto a hard-core lane way which divides lot 1 and 2, with possible site potential, subject to planning permission.

Lot 2 comprises 4.7ac, approached with a hard-core lane way, while lot 3, which is lot 1 and 2 combined, is circa 12.7ac.

Lot 4, circa 3.4ac, is accessed via the hard-core lane way and right of way.

“This is a unique opportunity to acquire a parcel of land in this popular coastal location. The property is guiding at €12,000/ac to €15,000/ac,” the agent added.