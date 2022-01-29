Hailed by the selling agents as a “top class dairy farm” this property at Breska, Clarina, Co. Limerick, comprises 148ac of rolling grazing land laid out in paddocks with a central passageway.

The roadside residential dairy farm, which is well fenced with timber posts and a mains fence, together with stone walls and natural hedgerows, has been brought to market by GVM Auctioneers.

Tom Crosse, GVM group property director, said that land in the area doesn’t come up very often and it’s rare that a dairy farm of this significance goes on the market.

The current owner is retiring to live in Kerry.

“This is the best dairy farm to come on the market in recent times. This holding is renowned locally as a top-class dairy farm, made up of high quality and elevated land enjoying spectacular views of the surrounding countryside,” said Tom.

“There is frontage to the Breska road together with access to a cul-de-sac road to the rear. Entitlements included are to the annual value of approximately €20,000/year of single farm payments.”

There are extensive out offices which include a 14-unit milking parlour; five-column hay barn with lean-to; ancillary machinery sheds; calf houses; four-column barn with extensive indoor and outdoor cubicles; silage slab; and a six-bay slatted shed and slurry tower (250,000 gallons).

Included also is a two storey farmhouse with oil-fired central heating which is approached via a sweeping driveway. It comprises a hall; sitting room; dining room; kitchen; living room; utility; four bedrooms; shower room; and bathroom.

“This is an ideal opportunity to acquire a self-contained and very sustainable ‘ready to go’ dairy unit, situated within just 15 minutes drive south of Limerick city in a very affluent locality, made up of sizeable agricultural holdings and very good quality one- off housing,” the auctioneer said.

The villages of Patrickswell, Kildimo and Adare are easily accessible and the motorway is within a 10-minute drive.

The Breska, Clarina property is guiding at €2 million. Tom Crosse said that land values are up 20% in the past 12 months, driven by dairy farmers and the return of the business community to land purchase.

“Negative interest rates are also a big factor,” he said.