Farmers and those looking for a potential bargain in the agricultural machinery world will be taking note – as an online timed machinery auction with over 1,000 lots is currently underway.

The sale – held by Irish Machinery Auctions – has just gotten underway, and will run from now until the first lot ends at 10:30am on Wednesday, September 8, with the last lot drawing to a close at 4:00pm that evening.

Bidder registration is necessary, and can be done through the auctioneer’s website.

A selection of eye-catching agricultural machinery is set to go under the hammer over the coming days, including a range of tractors, slurry tankers, excavators, agitators, dribble bar attachments and a self-propelled sprayer.

For a flavour of what’s up for sale at the timed machinery auction, check out the gallery below: A 2018 Mastek 7.5m hydraulic folding dribble bar to suit a slurry tanker

A 1990 Ford 6610 4WD tractor with front loader

An unreserved 1999 Same Explorer 80 Special 4WD tractor

A 2018 Major MJ95-400-8s 8ft slurry agitator

A 2017 Joskin 3,500 gallon double-axle tanker

A Kubota L5030 GST compact diesel tractor

A Fordson Super Dexta 2WD tractor

A 2011 Hyundai Robex 55-9 5.5t excavator

A 1996 Chavtrac Chaviot 2000 self-propelled 29m crop sprayer

Irish Machinery Auctions claims the title of “Irelands largest auction” for plant, machinery, agricultural equipment, tractors, heavy commercials and construction equipment.

The company says it holds regular auctions from its 5ac auction complex just outside Naas as well as across the country using its mobile auction facility.

For those interested in learning more, or checking out the full range of machinery up for grabs, further details can be found on the Irish Machinery Auctions website here.

