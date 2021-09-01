Farmers and those looking for a potential bargain in the agricultural machinery world will be taking note – as an online timed machinery auction with over 1,000 lots is currently underway.
The sale – held by Irish Machinery Auctions – has just gotten underway, and will run from now until the first lot ends at 10:30am on Wednesday, September 8, with the last lot drawing to a close at 4:00pm that evening.
Bidder registration is necessary, and can be done through the auctioneer’s website.
A selection of eye-catching agricultural machinery is set to go under the hammer over the coming days, including a range of tractors, slurry tankers, excavators, agitators, dribble bar attachments and a self-propelled sprayer.
For a flavour of what’s up for sale at the timed machinery auction, check out the gallery below:
Irish Machinery Auctions claims the title of “Irelands largest auction” for plant, machinery, agricultural equipment, tractors, heavy commercials and construction equipment.
The company says it holds regular auctions from its 5ac auction complex just outside Naas as well as across the country using its mobile auction facility.
For those interested in learning more, or checking out the full range of machinery up for grabs, further details can be found on the Irish Machinery Auctions website here.