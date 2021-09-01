Case has brought in some significant updates to its three higher powered Optum CVXDrive models which range from 273hp to 313hp.

The major changes have been made to the cab and to the electronics, with more space for the operator and the fitting, as standard, of the IH AFS Connect telematics package.

The company appears not to have changed either the engine or transmission, but, instead, has concentrated on providing a kinder environment for the driver as well as improving the controls with many features brought in from the larger Magnum range.

Vision is king

The cab has been restyled to aid visibility in all directions. Lower rear fenders and full length glass doors are two particular areas where this has been achieved.

The windscreen has also been reshaped to allow more light in, while the redesigned wiper mounting is said to clear an area 27% larger than on previous models.

As an option, extra lights can be fitted to increase night-time viewing of operations; the result is a total of 14 LED units being mounted on the cab.

Case attends to creature comforts

Operators are blessed with a new pressurised climate control package. There are more outlets for air distribution which form part of an auto-zone control system.

The seat also comes equipped with full cooling and heating capabilities, and has an upper swivel backrest to ease the stress when turning in the seat.

Headland turns are said to be easier with new drive pedal

The drive pedal has not been neglected either; the latest version is said to provide more precise control for slow-speed inching, field work and headland turns.

The cab interior benefits from a greater reliance on materials sourced from the automotive industry.

Case suggest that this lends a luxurious touch to the work station as well as helping reduce noise levels down to 66 decibels (dB).

Of great practical value is extra storage, including a coolbox under the passenger seat. An increased number of USB points is also provided to keep phones and other devices running throughout the day.

Hand-me-downs

The larger Magnum models were upgraded to AFS Connect specification in 2019. This includes the multicontroller armrest which has a multi-function lever, a bigger touchscreen with greater functionality.

These features now come on the Optum range along with an A-pillar tablet for engine / transmission information read-outs.

The new tractors are now equipped as standard with the Case IH AFS Connect telematics package.

This allows for instant two-way data transfer between tractor and online management software, as well as machine to machine communication.

