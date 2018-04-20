Looking to begin a new career in the agri sector?

A variety of jobs become available every month in the agricultural sector in Ireland and abroad – a listing of which is available on AgriRecruit.ie.

In the past few weeks, a number of employers have sought applications to fill a host of positions.

Vacancies include opportunities as: financial advisors; sales advisors; area sales managers; as well as that of agricultural machinery demonstrator and operator.

Financial advisor

Irish life assurance firm Acorn Life is currently seeking people with experience in agri sales and the agriculture industry to join its team as financial advisors, particularly in the Munster region.

As part of a company offering protection, savings and investment products for the Irish public, successful candidates must have excellent interpersonal and communication skills and a full clean driving license.

They must be hard-working, goal-oriented, self-confident and must have a successful track record in their current/previous field of employment.

Click here for more

Sales advisor

Animal nutrition and forage specialist AgriTech has vacancies for full-time sales advisors in west Cork, Waterford, Galway, Meath, Louth and east Clare.

This position is ideally suited to people who want to build a “sustainable and profitable business” while working with an existing customer base, according to the firm.

Requirements include a sound knowledge of the agri sector and previous sales experience with a proven track record. While a background in agriculture is desirable, it is not essential as continuous training and ongoing technical and sales support will be provided.

Click here for more

Technical sales advisor

Agricultural supplier Jordan Agri is seeking to recruit an ambitious person to provide quality service to its customers and expand its business as a technical sales advisor.

Responsibilities in the role include: supporting customers with expert technical advice; farm input sales; the growth and development of the company’s customer base; account management; and identifying and developing business opportunities.

The appointment will lead to what the firm describes as a competitive salary and a company vehicle will also be provided.

The ideal candidate will have: a formal qualification in agriculture; an in-depth farming knowledge plus practical experience; effective communication skills; well organised; previous sales experience would also be advantageous.

Advertisement

Agricultural machinery demonstrator and operator

Mayo-based machinery firm Akpil Ireland currently has a vacancy for an agricultural machinery demonstrator and operator.

The successful candidate would be required to operate and demonstrate machinery at events throughout Ireland. This position would be ideal for a recent graduate of Kildalton Agricultural College, according to the company.

A full clean driving licence is required for this position, while previous experience in machinery service management would be beneficial.

Terms are negotiable for the right candidate.

Click here for more

Area sales manager

Machinery giant McHale is seeking to recruit a sales-driven and customer-focused area manager for southern England.

This is a permanent full-time role based in southern England. The salary is negotiable based on experience, while the remuneration package includes a company car and phone.

Responsibilities in this role include: management of the dealer network in southern England to achieve sales targets; full responsibility for trade show participation in the area; managing demonstration programmes; and liaising with the firm’s Research & Development division.

Key requirements for the position include: excellent verbal and written communication skills; excellent presentation skills; being self-motivated and disciplined; prioritising workload and effective time management; and the ability to work as part of a team.

Click here for more

Technical sales advisor

Finally, agronomy and fertiliser expert Grassland Agro is seeking to fill the role of technical sales advisor in both mid Cork – where two advisors are required – and the Longford/Westmeath area.

The role will involve advising and selling the firm’s enhanced/specialty product range in soil conditioning, fertilisation and mineral supplements direct to farmers through the local co-ps and merchants. It will also focus on developing relationships and working closely with local co-ops and merchants.

This job offers an attractive fixed annual salary, with performance bonuses and an uncapped commission structure, according to the company.

It is also described as an attractive career path and possibilities of further development; while business tools include a fully-expensed company car, a mobile phone and monthly expenses.

The ideal candidate will:

be from a farming back-ground with excellent knowledge of farming/possess a relevant qualification;

Have knowledge, sales and advisory skills with regard to cultivation and animal husbandry;

Be technically minded with an ability to create and close sales opportunities;

Be hard-working and highly motivated;

Have a full driver’s license.