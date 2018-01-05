Looking for a new job? Check out the latest vacancies in the agri-sector

A number of job positions in the agriculture sector become available every month, giving people plenty of opportunity to change their career path.

Anyone who is looking to make a new start in the agriculture sector can find a list of the latest jobs on offer on AgriRecruit.ie.

There are a number of jobs on offer across the sector, in a variety of roles, such as management, research and engineering.

Research assistant

UCD, along with its partners, is seeking to fill the position of research assistant for its Innovative Dairy Production Systems and Technologies (DairyTech) project. This project undertakes novel research with a focus on sustainable, innovative milk production models that have both national and international relevance.

The production system research investigates: breeding and genetics; grazing systems and forage utilisation; milk processability; and bioeconomic factors of new dairy production systems. Much of the research will take place with a newly-established 60-cow systems herd at the UCD Lyons Farm, Co. Dublin.

Mandatory requirements include: a bachelors degree in agricultural science, crop science or animal science; an understanding of Irish agriculture, current and future developments; an understanding of the agronomy requirements of grass based dairy production systems; a background in grassland / dairy production and nutrition; and good communication skills.

The duration of the role will be for nine months initially but is likely to be extended to 12 months. A gross salary of €21,459 will be provided. Those interested in applying can find out more about this position here.

Farm systems advisor / breeding manager

International genetics company LIC is looking to recruit a farm systems advisor / breeding manager. The successful applicant will work with key accounts clients driving lean management practices, managing the performance of groups of stakeholders. Other duties will include: facilitating workshops and field-days, along with providing farm systems advice to Irish farmer clients. The successful applicant will also be responsible for the management of LIC’s in-market breeding projects.

Key requirements for this role include: a solid understanding of the dairy industry in Ireland (while a good understanding of New Zealand practices is an advantage); experience in animal breeding; farm advisory or consultancy; and a strong ability to build rapport with others and deliver clear messages.

The role will be primarily based in the LIC Ireland office in Cahir, Co. Tipperary and will require travel.

Those interested in applying can click here for more information. However, the deadline for applications closes on Thursday, January 18.

Network administrator

Rural youth organisation Macra na Feirme is seeking to fill the position of network administrator for its Young Farmer Skillnet network. The position is for a two-year contract (2018-2019), subject to extension.

The Macra na Feirme Young Farmer Skillnet administrator is responsible for all aspects of administration in relation to the Macra na Feirme young farmer network.

The ideal candidate will have excellent interpersonal skills; computer skills which include experience in Word, Excel and database applications; and exceptional organisational skills. The successful applicant will be the first point of contact between Skillnet, its members and the public. The administrator will be responsible for financial administration and organising training events. Previous administrative experience, including financial administration, and a knowledge of the agri food / farming industry are desirable.

Advertisement

The position is part-time (equivalent of 21 hours per week) initially, and will be based in the Irish Farm Centre, Bluebell, Dublin 12.

For more information on this position, click here. The deadline for applications is Friday, January 19 at 12:00pm.

Ambitious herd manager

UK-based farm enterprise Dale Farming is seeking to hire an ambitious herd manager. The duties of the herd manager will include taking over the day-to-day management of 280 spring calving cows milked through a 24:48 parlour with a 76ha milking platform.

The successful applicant will be responsible for herd health, calving, breeding performance, grass measuring and allocation.

Key traits sought include: an excellent eye for stock; previous experience of grassland management and an eagerness to learn more. Working with and managing people will form part of the job so an ability to demonstrate potential communication and leadership skills would be desirable.

If this opportunity sparks your interest, click here for more information.

Technical engineer

Lely Center Mullingar is looking to recruit technical engineers in the Cavan/Monaghan, Offaly/Tipperary and Mayo/Galway areas.

The suitable candidate must be from a farming background and have a degree in electrical / agricultural / electronic engineering or automation. Full coaching and relevant training will be provided to the successful candidate.

For more information on this role, click here.

Farm worker / intern

Kerry-based farm enterprise Rookfarm Dairy currently has a vacancy in the role of farm worker / intern. The worker will assist as part of a 5-person team on a rota system and will work with a 520-cow spring calving dairy herd.

Duties will include: milking the cows in a 32-unit swing-over parlour; rearing 130 replacement heifers; calf-rearing; bedding livestock; feeding; herding; grassland management; working with farm machinery; and various other tasks.

On farm accommodation is available; while the salary paid will depend on experience. On-farm training is provided.