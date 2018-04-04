Lakeland sets up fodder helpline; urges farmers in difficulty to make contact
Lakeland Dairies has set up a dedicated fodder helpline for its milk suppliers on: 042-969-4341, the co-op has announced.
Lakeland Dairies is advising farmers to measure fodder stocks on the farm and to budget/estimate a fodder requirement to May 1.
Lakeland Dairies has sourced forage and fodder reserves at home and has also established a number of immediate fodder supply channels from the UK.
A spokesperson for the co-op said that it has been in communication with farmers throughout the winter thus far on fodder availability and management.
The co-op’s fodder stretcher also continues to be available at the lowest possible rates, the spokesperson added.
The helpline is dedicated for fodder enquiries only. General enquiries can be made as usual to member relations on 1890 47 4720.
‘Weather over next week critical’
Co-operative support for fodder-deprived farmers was reinforced by the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) president, Martin Keane, who added that the weather over the next week to 10 days will be vital in determining the further escalation of the current fodder shortage.
“Co-op farm advisory teams are working intensively with farmers to identify fodder requirements and are developing appropriate feeding regimes in order to stretch fodder stocks,” the president said, adding that a number of co-ops are also sourcing imports of fodder from abroad.
We are now at a situation where weather over the next seven to 10 days will be critical.
“If the weather does improve, grass growth will resume and the situation will be largely resolved. If not, the situation will be very serious.”