Co. Down Shorthorn herd clinches Carlisle top prices
Beef Shorthorn females sold to a top of 4,500gns and bulls to 4,000gns in Carlisle on Friday, March 23, at the breed society’s early spring sale.
Both entries were within the breed’s top 5% and from Uppermill Shorthorns, Dromore, Co. Down.
The 4,500gns sale leader was Uppermill Lillian Jill TI +29, SRI +25, a 22-month-old roan heifer, by the 7,500gns Dunsyre Demetri.
Jill, who earlier on had secured the female and overall reserve title, sold to D Watkins, Buxton, Derbyshire.
Uppermill Rama TI +32, SRI +30, a dark roan two-year-old Demetri son, was awarded both male and supreme championships and was bid to 4,000gns by R McIntosh, Selkirk, Selkirkshire.
Uppermill Shorthorns were in the money again when they offered the reserve male champion, Uppermill Lisburn TI +20, SRI +17 at 2,400gns to Nun Appleton Estate, Appleton Roebuck, North Yorkshire. Lisburn was a 23-month-old roan by Uppermill Gladiator.
Other results
A bid of 3,000gns secured Cairnsmore King Kong TI +13, SRI +12 for WT McMiken, Castle Douglas, Dumfriesshire.
Bred and exhibited by B and J Landers, and Son from Newton Stewart, Wigtownshire, Kong was a roan 22-month old by Ballylinney Gently.
Coxhill Knight TI +17, SRI +16, a roan 23-month-old by Glengloy Callum, from LJ Townsend, Moffat, Dumfriesshire, commanded 2,200gns from Klondyke Farms, Thornhill, Dumfriesshire.
Trowbridge dispersal
Meanwhile, RJ Baudains’ Trowbridge dispersal was led at 3,600gns by Knockenjig Tessa TI +24, SRI +18, an in-calf roan Tofts Whiskey daughter.
She was sold with her second calf at foot; Trowbridge Tessa Linsay, a roan six-month-old heifer by Tamhorn Glen. The buyer was T McMillan, Rothesay, Isle of Bute.
Next at 2,700gns was Burnfoot Victoria Imogen TI +29, SRI +26, a dark roan first-calver by Galla Flashman and offered with her five-month-old heifer; Trowbridge Victoria Layla, by Glen. The pair went to C and L Murphy, Aberlour, Banffshire.
RM McConnell, Newton Stewart, Wigtownshire secured the next two lots. He paid 2,600gns for Oakleigh Lovely Gina, a roan Blelack Masterpiece daughter sold in calf and with her second calf at foot; the 11-month-old Trowbridge Lovely Lisa, by Glen.
Minutes before, the same buyer went to 2,400gns for Clipper X864 of Upsall TI +16, SRI +14, a roan six-year-old by Comet of Upsall and sold in calf to Glen.
Auctioneers were Harrison and Hetherington.
