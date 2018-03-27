Co. Down Shorthorn herd clinches Carlisle top prices

Beef Shorthorn females sold to a top of 4,500gns and bulls to 4,000gns in Carlisle on Friday, March 23, at the breed society’s early spring sale.

Both entries were within the breed’s top 5% and from Uppermill Shorthorns, Dromore, Co. Down.

The 4,500gns sale leader was Uppermill Lillian Jill TI +29, SRI +25, a 22-month-old roan heifer, by the 7,500gns Dunsyre Demetri.

Jill, who earlier on had secured the female and overall reserve title, sold to D Watkins, Buxton, Derbyshire.

Uppermill Rama TI +32, SRI +30, a dark roan two-year-old Demetri son, was awarded both male and supreme championships and was bid to 4,000gns by R McIntosh, Selkirk, Selkirkshire.

Uppermill Shorthorns were in the money again when they offered the reserve male champion, Uppermill Lisburn TI +20, SRI +17 at 2,400gns to Nun Appleton Estate, Appleton Roebuck, North Yorkshire. Lisburn was a 23-month-old roan by Uppermill Gladiator.

Other results

A bid of 3,000gns secured Cairnsmore King Kong TI +13, SRI +12 for WT McMiken, Castle Douglas, Dumfriesshire.

Bred and exhibited by B and J Landers, and Son from Newton Stewart, Wigtownshire, Kong was a roan 22-month old by Ballylinney Gently.

Coxhill Knight TI +17, SRI +16, a roan 23-month-old by Glengloy Callum, from LJ Townsend, Moffat, Dumfriesshire, commanded 2,200gns from Klondyke Farms, Thornhill, Dumfriesshire.

Reserve female title went to Galla Kirsty Wildeyes TI +11, SRI +9, a white 22-month-old by the 5,400gns Kidston Rambo from JW Frame, Biggar, Lanarkshire. She attracted a 1,750gns call from WJ Fenemore, Tingewick, Buckinghamshire.

Trowbridge dispersal

Meanwhile, RJ Baudains’ Trowbridge dispersal was led at 3,600gns by Knockenjig Tessa TI +24, SRI +18, an in-calf roan Tofts Whiskey daughter.

She was sold with her second calf at foot; Trowbridge Tessa Linsay, a roan six-month-old heifer by Tamhorn Glen. The buyer was T McMillan, Rothesay, Isle of Bute.

Next at 2,700gns was Burnfoot Victoria Imogen TI +29, SRI +26, a dark roan first-calver by Galla Flashman and offered with her five-month-old heifer; Trowbridge Victoria Layla, by Glen. The pair went to C and L Murphy, Aberlour, Banffshire.

RM McConnell, Newton Stewart, Wigtownshire secured the next two lots. He paid 2,600gns for Oakleigh Lovely Gina, a roan Blelack Masterpiece daughter sold in calf and with her second calf at foot; the 11-month-old Trowbridge Lovely Lisa, by Glen.

Minutes before, the same buyer went to 2,400gns for Clipper X864 of Upsall TI +16, SRI +14, a roan six-year-old by Comet of Upsall and sold in calf to Glen.