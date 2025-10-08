Zoetis returns as headline sponsor of Rispoval Calf Village at AXA National Dairy Show

As the headline sponsor of the Rispoval Calf Village for the second consecutive year, Zoetis continues to demonstrate its commitment to advancing calf health.

At the show, Zoetis will be promoting key products designed to protect calves during their most vulnerable early life stages:

Rispoval RS+Pi3 IntraNasal - The number one intranasal RSV & Pi3 vaccine in Ireland¹, protecting calves from nine-days-old against the key pneumonia viruses.

Protivity - Europe's first and only modified-live vaccine licensed for calves from one-week-old to reduce clinical signs and lung lesions caused by Mycoplasma bovis, a major contributor to chronic bovine respiratory disease.

The first 60 days in a calf’s life have a lifelong impact on their future health and productivity as dairy cows.

Together, Rispoval and Protivity provide farmers with a powerful toolkit to protect calves against key pneumonia pathogens during these critical early life stages.

Farmers visiting the Rispoval Calf Village will have the opportunity to engage directly with Zoetis’ sales representatives and veterinary manager, asking questions and receiving expert advice on calf health strategies.

