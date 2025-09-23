Watch: How 6 dairy farmers make milk quality a priority

The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) Focus Farm series highlights some of Ireland’s most progressive dairy farms through videos and farm walks.

The 2025 edition showcases six farmers, each with different systems but shared values of genetics, herd health, and efficiency.

72 pedigree Holsteins, low-concentrate system;

Strong cow families, compact spring calving, SCC as low as 57;

Lesson: Low inputs plus strong genetics and fertility management can deliver big results.

82 Friesians, 80% spring-calving;

Focus on longevity, fertility, strict culling, use of sexed semen;

Lesson: Rigorous selection and cow family lines underpin sustainable herds.

76 cows, compact spring calving (85% in six weeks);

Strong emphasis on milk solids and infrastructure (cubicles, PV panels);

Lesson: Infrastructure and compact calving simplify management and improve profitability.

260 cows, large-scale, tight calving interval (359 days);

Heavy use of sexed semen, feed-to-yield system;

Lesson: Even at scale, genetics and fertility management safeguard quality.

314 cows, 100% spring calving since 2022;

Use of SenseHub collars for monitoring;

Lesson: Technology and simplicity make big herds more efficient and profitable.

100 cows, split calving, high input (3.5t concentrates per cow);

High yields (>10,000 kg milk) with strong solids;

Lesson: High input can work if matched with strong nutrition, genetics, and fertility.

Strong genetics and cow families matter across all systems;

Fertility and compact calving improve efficiency;

Milk quality (fat and protein) is a priority;

Technology and infrastructure support efficiency;

Systems must fit farm size, land, and labour.

The IHFA Focus Farm videos showcase not one 'right' way to farm, but a spectrum of approaches adapted to local resources and goals, from low-input grazing systems to high-yield intensive dairy herds.