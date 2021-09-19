Once again, the UK has witnessed a decline in exports of fresh and frozen sheepmeat – this time for the month of July – the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) has noted.

During the month of July, exports from the UK of fresh and frozen sheepmeat totalled 6,200t, which was back 26% on the year.

95% of sheepmeat exported was sent to the EU, which remains the largest destination for UK exports.

So far this year, up to an including July, UK exports stand at 35,200t, which is 25% less than in the same period in 2020.

This decline can nearly all be attributed to the EU and declines are seen across both carcasses and cuts.

Despite average prices increasing significantly, it hasn’t been enough to offset the drop in volumes seen, the AHDB added.

To date this year, exports have been worth £221.5 million, which is 5% less than the same period as last year. Source: AHDB

Imports witness an increase

However, the UK witnessed an increase in imports for the month of July. Imports during July increased by 9% to 4,200t, the AHDB reported.

The increase was driven by New Zealand but partially offset by a decline from Ireland.

To date this year, total imports stand at 31,900t, which is back 14% on the year.

The value of these imports is also down by 17% to £171.6 million.

