Tesco has today (Thursday, May 26) announced new five-year contracts for all of its five shell egg suppliers.

These are: Anglia Free Range Eggs (England); Glenrath Farms (Scotland); Griffiths Family Farms (England); Noble Foods (England); and Skea Eggs (Northern Ireland).

These long-term contracts will mean Tesco will continue to stock 100% British shell eggs, while helping to provide UK egg farmers with the confidence to invest and plan for the future.

The supermarket has also confirmed the continuation of its poultry-feed model, which was introduced ten years ago to tackle fluctuations in prices.

The model promotes open dialogue between Tesco and its suppliers and adjusts to price changes in the market, providing suppliers with the protection and security they need when buying feed.

“Like many in the food and agriculture industry, we know the egg sector is facing some challenging market conditions with input costs continuing to increase,” said Tesco commercial director for Fresh, Dominic Morrey.

“To provide much-needed support, all of our shell eggs will continue to be produced here in the UK, but we know we need to do more to support our egg farmers.

“That’s why I’m pleased to announce long-term contracts with all our UK shell egg suppliers. Taken together with our well-established feed model, we hope we can provide the industry with some confidence and protection during these uncertain times.”

Mark Williams, chief executive of the British Egg Industry Council said these contracts are “encourgaing to see”.

“Tesco is taking a long-term and sustainable approach to its egg supplier relationships at a very challenging time,” he said.