The popular Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS II) has seen payments exceed €360 million to date.

Figures released by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to Agriland reveal that, to date, total expenditure under the seven measures of TAMS, including transitional expenditure, has reached in excess of €360 million.

The DAFM added that payments continue to be issued at an average of €1.5 million/week.

Tranche 25 of TAMS II closed on April 8, 2022. 1,509 applications were received under this tranche and funding has been approved for all applications to proceed.

These applications will now be subject to technical checks prior to issue of approval.

Tranche 26 of TAMS II opened on April 9, 2022 and will remain open for receipt of applications until July 1, 2022.

Advertisement

Suckler shed in Sligo through TAMS

Recently, Agriland made the trip to Co. Sligo to check out a suckler unit which was subsidised through TAMS II.

The new shed, on the farm of Willie, Kathleen, James and Sinead Kelly, has completed its first winter and has taken substantial pressure off existing housing and calving facilities on the farm, with the latter being outdated.

The Kellys have been expanding their suckler herd of cows which now lies close to 60 head, and have also doubled the size of their ewe flock in recent years, from 70 to 140 head.

However, staying with the suckler side of the operation, the increase in cow numbers coupled with outdated calving facilities, from a safety point of view, were the main reasons why they chose to build the new suckler unit.

For a full report on the build, click here.