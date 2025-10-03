Selection of crew cab vehicles to go on show at AXA National Dairy Show

This year’s AXA National Dairy Show, taking place in the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co. Cork, will feature a display of crew cab vehicles.

With off-road capabilities, ample space for any equipment you might need, and towing abilities, it is easy to see why crew cabs continue to grow in popularity.

Cork businesses Newmarket Motors, Dan Seaman Motors, E. Tarrant & Sons Banteer, and Callaghan Motors Kanturk, will all have vehicles on display in Millstreet on October 10 and 11.

Volkswagen Amarok

Newmarket Motors will be showcasing the new Amarok. It is a bold reimagining of the premium pickup, combining rugged capability with refined comfort.

Designed to tackle all terrains, it features advanced driver assistance systems, improved off-road performance, and optional V6 power.

Its striking exterior includes IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, up to 21" alloy wheels, and a redesigned front grille that varies by trim.

The Amarok is offered exclusively in a double cab configuration, providing four doors and spacious seating for up to five adults - ideal for both work and leisure.

Inside, it offers premium touches like ambient lighting and a Harman Kardon sound system. Practicality is also key, with a 3.5t towing capacity, a roof load rating of 350kg, and a cargo bed wide enough for a Euro pallet.

Isuzu D Max

Newly appointed Isuzu dealers, Dan Seaman Motors will have the popular Isuzu D Max on display.

Local businesses now have access to Isuzu’s award-winning D-Max pickups and popular N-Series and F-Series trucks, including 3.5t, 7.5t, and 11.0t GVW chassis, all backed by Dan Seaman Motors’ four decades of experience and dedication to customer support.

The collaboration merges global engineering excellence with local expertise, ideally suited to the needs of businesses and fleet operators across County Cork and beyond.

KGM Musso

New to the Irish market is the KGM Musso, brought to the Green Glens by E Tarrant & Sons of Banteer.

Under the bonnet, the Musso lives up to its namesake. Built with raw power in mind, it has been fitted with a 2.2L 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engine producing 133kW and 400Nm of torque.

A competitive 179bhp is connected to either a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox, depending on the driver’s preference. The option of a two or four-wheel drive is also available, making the vehicle perfect for any terrain, both on and off-road.

O’Callaghan Motors, Kanturk, will have the Toyota Hilux on display.

Hilux has powered people to the most remote locations on the planet for more than half a century, tackling every kind of terrain.

Tougher, stronger and more powerful than ever, this Hilux takes the legendary name to the next level. Toyota Hilux: The world’s toughest icon since 1968.

If you are in the market for a new crew cab, the AXA National Dairy Show on October 10 and 11 is the ideal place to find out what is on the market.