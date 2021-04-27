A selection of top-quality cattle – including a full brother of a Tullamore and Balmoral Show champion – will go under the hammer at a herd reduction sale that is set to take place in Ballinakill Mart this weekend.

The sale – which will kick off this Saturday (May 1) at 10:30am through MartEye – will feature an array of show-quality bulls, heifers, cows and calves across a variety of breeds.

Sean and Michael Ramsbottom, John Maher, Dave Pearson, Chris Meehan, Carry Lynch, Joe Lacey and Dan Phelan will all have animals in the sale on Saturday.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the event, one of the sellers, Co. Laois breeder Sean Ramsbottom, outlined what will be up for grabs on the day.

Sean (and his son Jack) along with his brother Michael Ramsbottom will be entering 16 lots in the sale, said:

“Five of them are embryo transfer calves being sold with their recipient mothers; and one of them – Lot 702 – is a full brother to the heifer that won big in the Tullamore and Balmoral Shows in 2019.

Lot 700

Lot 715

Lot 702



Lot 708

Lot 708

“Lot 704 is a red and white bull calf from Enda McGee’s herd – one of the top suckler herds in the country.”

Another cow of note is Lot 715, the Laois farmer noted: “She is a big cow that would be suitable for producing show calves.”

A Belgian blue cross, this animal would be an ideal cow for flushing, Sean explained, adding: “Lots 716 and 717 are Simmental heifers carrying embryos from 715.

“There are three good cows being sold with their calves at foot and there is a selection of maiden heifers also.

Sean said that, for anyone seeking more details on the lots that will be for sale on the day, further information on each lot can be found on his Facebook page here.