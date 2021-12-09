Carnaross Mart of Kells, Co. Meath, is holding an auction this Saturday, December 11, which will include various items of farm machinery.

The sale begins at 10:00a.m and will be streamed live with both ringside and online bidding being available to buyers.

Entries for auction now being taken

Machinery is now being accepted for auction until 5:00p.m today (Thursday, December 9) and tomorrow (Friday, December 10) from 9:00a.m to 5:00p.m.

There is an entry fee of €5/item. The contact for further details on entries and enquiries is Hugh on: 086 077 0931.

Wide selection of used machinery

The machinery auction will consist of all types of agricultural machinery from trailers, agitators and tedders, to tractor buckets and ploughs.

One of a pair of agitators available. Intact stickers suggest an easy life so far The Lely lotus tedders enjoyed a good reputation and this one looks fit for a few more seasons yet Presented for sale in a well washed condition suggests this feeder wagon was cared for Trailed topper from major appears clean although its age is uncertain Looking a little neglected this drum mower might be suitable for topping if brought back to life There are always buyers for car transport trailers and this looks as if it will find a ready buyer A smaller trailer suitable for calves or sheep should not be long in selling Five furrow reversible plough will be one of the major items up for auction

One off Romany caravan from Wilsons

Now for something a little different on the auction front, due to the tradition of burning the caravans of owners who had died, few true Romany caravans have survived through the years.

A rare chance to own a genuine Romany caravan is being presented by Wilsons Auctions

However, Wilsons Auctions is now offering this rare piece of history, claiming that there are only a handful of originals left in the world.

The auctioneers say that this particular example has been cared for meticulously for over a century and a half and this can be seen in how well it is presented for sale.

The online auction of this vintage horse-drawn caravan is starting on Wednesday, December 15, at 2:00p.m. Lots will timeout from 2:00p.m on Friday, December 17.