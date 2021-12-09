Carnaross Mart of Kells, Co. Meath, is holding an auction this Saturday, December 11, which will include various items of farm machinery.
The sale begins at 10:00a.m and will be streamed live with both ringside and online bidding being available to buyers.
Entries for auction now being taken
Machinery is now being accepted for auction until 5:00p.m today (Thursday, December 9) and tomorrow (Friday, December 10) from 9:00a.m to 5:00p.m.
There is an entry fee of €5/item. The contact for further details on entries and enquiries is Hugh on: 086 077 0931.
Wide selection of used machinery
The machinery auction will consist of all types of agricultural machinery from trailers, agitators and tedders, to tractor buckets and ploughs.
One off Romany caravan from Wilsons
Now for something a little different on the auction front, due to the tradition of burning the caravans of owners who had died, few true Romany caravans have survived through the years.
However, Wilsons Auctions is now offering this rare piece of history, claiming that there are only a handful of originals left in the world.
The auctioneers say that this particular example has been cared for meticulously for over a century and a half and this can be seen in how well it is presented for sale.
The online auction of this vintage horse-drawn caravan is starting on Wednesday, December 15, at 2:00p.m. Lots will timeout from 2:00p.m on Friday, December 17.
