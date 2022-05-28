On Wednesday (May 25) Agriland made the trip to Roscommon Mart to check in on the trade at the mart’s weekly sheep sale.

Throughput on the day was dominated by spring lambs and cull ewes, with a sprinkling of hoggets on offer and six pens of ewes with lambs at-foot presented for sale.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price. These 51kg hoggets sold for €163/head Weighing 42kg, these lambs sold for €155/head These heavy lambs weighing 54.2kg sold for €176/head These lambs weighing 47.5kg sold for €175/head Weighing 46.2kg, these lambs also sold for €175/head These lambs weighing 44.1kg sold for €165/head Weighing 44.2kg, these lambs sold for €168/head Weighing 46.4kg, these lambs sold for €170/head The ewe (on the right) weighing 112kg sold for €200 while the ewe (on the left) sold for €188 These 81kg ewes sold for €160/head This lot of 93.5kg ewes sold for €185/head This 102kg ewe sold for €195

Many of the spring lambs on offer ranged from 44-48kg, with prices for these lambs generally ranging from €168/head up to €172/head. Some however, sold back to €164-166/head.

Heavy lambs in excess of 50kg traded from €172/head up to €176/head.

Advertisement

A small number of hoggets weighing 47-57kg moved at prices ranging from €140/head to €170/head.

Lighter lambs in the 40-43kg weight bracket sold from €150/head up to €161/head.

Cull ewes traded from €70/head for store-types to a high of €200/head for fleshed ewes over 100kg.

All the while, ewes with strong single lambs at-foot made up to €340/unit and ewes with strong twin-lambs at-foot sold up to €385/unit.