The resilience, generosity of spirit and positive outlook of people over 70 in Longford has been captured in ‘Longford Memories, Reflections in a Time of Pandemic’ by photographer and storyteller, Brian Farrell.

Commissioned by Longford County Council through the Creative Ireland programme, the project was seen as a great opportunity to reach out to the county’s older citizens, particularly those living alone, and capture their memories as they emerged from ‘cocooning.’

Longford county librarian and Creative Ireland co-ordinator Mary Carleton Reynolds commissioned Brian Farrell to visit older people in their homes, to listen to their stories and to photograph them.

Being invited into homes in the shadow of a pandemic, when closest family members had been prevented from entering the homes of their loved ones, was quite moving, Brian said.

‘Longford Memories, Reflections In A Time of Pandemic‘ which was published on Tuesday last, contains 30 inspiring stories, many of which are from the farming community.

Some faces behind Longford Memories

Derek McHugh

Derek McHugh

One of the fascinating stories as told to Brian Farrell, is that of Derek McHugh, who set up the farm plant machinery business, D & E McHugh.

When Derek was born in 1937, his father James, was a contractor with a horse and plough and threshing machine. By 1940, he had bought his first tractor for £240. It was a Ferguson and came with a plough, a binder and thresher. It also came with sets of rubber and steel wheels.

There was a shortage of rubber during The Emergency so the steel wheels were used while in the field and the rubber used only when travelling the road. As a registered contractor, the fuel for his tractor wasn’t rationed and he ploughed endless acres annually with his new Ferguson.

Derek remembers the ‘big snow’ of 1947 when the snow was higher than himself at 10 years of age. By the time electricity came to Brianstown, their new home, Derek’s father had bought milking machines.

Derek recalls travelling with his father from farm to farm in the 1950s trying to convince farmers to set up a new creamery in Ballinalee. In 1952, Ballinalee Creamery was built, and its success led to the building of Longford Creamery.

At 17, he spotted a New Holland baler at the 1954 Dublin Spring Show. He advised his father to buy it. It was the first New Holland baler in the country and they ended up selling them, with a whole new business born.

Mary McGovern

Mary McGovern

Mary McGovern recounts growing up on a farm on the Dingle Peninsula, immersed in nature without either water or artificial light. Farm work finished whenever the sun set and her father played the button accordian. Traditions such as the Wren Boys were important, she told Brian Farrell.

At 18-years of age Mary took the boat from Cork for London in 1965. A regular at Cricklewood’s famous Galtymore Ballroom, it was there she met her husband, Longford footballer Terry McGovern. Her father and brother went to London for the wedding while her mother remained at home to mind the farm.

Advertisement

In 1972, Mary left London for Granard with her husband and baby son. She recalls how difficult it was to be so far away from Kerry and her parents but she made good friends in Granard.

PJ Mallon

PJ Mallon

Also profiled by Brian Farrell is seventh generation blacksmith PJ Mallon. He recalls how the seasons were marked by different jobs coming in.

Before the turf was brought home, wooden wheels from carts would be brought in to be shod. Before they could do that, the wheels had to be sent down to the carpenter, Tommy Canavan for a few repairs.

Then a big fire would be put down, with coals around in a circle. It had to be close to a stream or river because of all the water required. It was heavy work and PJ helped his father who also worked for the Post and Telegraphs.

PJ worked with Bord na Mona on the bogs. He also worked with RTÉ, building the biggest transmitter station in the country, on Cairn Hill, and when the water schemes started, he worked on them too.

Mickey Gannon

Mickey Gannon

Another ‘Longford Memories’ interviewee is Mickey Gannon who, despite physical abuse and humiliation by his school teacher, went on to expand his father’s farm and pass it on in good order.

In the book, he recalls how the children from poorer families were placed at the back of the class while those from better-off families sat closer to the teacher. He tells of how the teacher never missed a chance to lash out with the ash or sally rod, cut from the field.

The 94-year-old remembers how the children who sat at the back of classes all over the country left, having learned nothing. They went to England and America where they picked up shovels, not fountain pens, and worked themselves hard, sending money back to rural Ireland to give their families and the country a better start, he said.

A different perspective is provided by Hubert Peja Ngoye, who is in this country three years now, having fled his home country of Burundi.

An enthralling publication, ‘Longford Memories’ features a variety of interesting characters, photographed in their own settings, who provide the rich material for this valuable social history.

The book is available from Longford library for just €5/copy as the cost was subsidised.