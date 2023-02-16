The causes of calf pneumonia are multifactorial and will occur when the infection challenge overwhelms the immune defences of the animal.

Most pneumonia outbreaks start with a virus with the key respiratory viruses in young dairy calves – RSV and Pi3.

These viruses cause significant lung and airway damage and reduce the animal’s ability to cope with secondary bacterial infections.

In Ireland, only 1 in 10 young calves were vaccinated with an intranasal RSV and Pi3 vaccine last spring, between February and April 2022.

The only way to ensure full vaccination for RSV and Pi3 in the first 2-3 weeks of life is by using a live intranasal vaccine such as Rispoval RS+Pi3 IntraNasal. Inactivated injectable vaccines require two injections four weeks apart and therefore don’t allow full protection before eight weeks of age.

Cost of pneumonia

Pneumonia is a costly disease and is the most common cause of calf mortality in calves from one to six months of age in Ireland. It also has the most detrimental impact on future productivity in young dairy calves if affected under three months of age.

For a dairy calf the immediate cost of disease has been estimated at €49. This includes the cost of weight loss during and immediately after the disease outbreak.

The long-term effects on productivity are the result of an increased age at first calving, a reduction in lactation yields and a reduced longevity in the herd of up to 25 days for a single case of pneumonia.

Therefore, the benefit of preventing a single case of pneumonia in a dairy calf could be worth up to €345.

Reducing antibiotic usage

The following case study highlights how vaccination can reduce the need for antibiotic usage.

The herd in question is a 1,200-cow Holstein Friesian dairy herd in southwest Scotland. The calves were group housed and machine fed. Overall, good calf management was in place with measures including pasteurising colostrum, but despite all the good intentions, the herd was experiencing pneumonia issues in post-weaned calves when moved to the rearing unit at eight weeks of age.

The calves were vaccinated for infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR), but not for RSV and Pi3, which are more common in young calves. Mycoplasma bovis was also present on the unit.

From December 2015 to April 2016, the farmer used 130 bottles of antibiotics to treat sick calves. At this point no RSV and Pi3 vaccination protocol was in place.

The following year, calves were vaccinated with Rispoval RS+Pi3 IntraNasal at 10-14 days of age, and the number of bottles of antibiotics used was reduced to 48 in the same time frame. This was a 63% reduction in volume of antibiotics used.

The New Veterinary Medicine Regulations, which were implemented on January 28, 2022, prohibit the use of antibiotics to prevent disease (prophylaxis) in an effort to combat the development of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

However, we must ensure animal health, welfare and productivity are not compromised following a reduction in antibiotic usage in young calves. The only way we can achieve this is by focussing on disease prevention including the use of intranasal RSV and Pi3 vaccination.

Vaccinating up the nose

The following video was filmed in the autumn on dairy-bred weanlings and helps to demonstrate the ease of use of Rispoval RS+Pi3 IntraNasal.

The other advantage of using Rispoval RS+Pi3 IntraNasal is that it is a single dose vaccine which protects calves for RSV and Pi3 for up to 12 weeks compared to two doses of injectable inactivated vaccines.

We all have a role to play in reducing the threat of anti-microbial resistance and protecting animal health and welfare. We can make some headway by using an intranasal RSV and Pi3 vaccine in young calves.

With 90% of neonatal calves unprotected for key respiratory viruses, we have a huge opportunity to effect change. Let’s do this and make real a difference.

Rispoval RS+Pi3 IntraNasal contains modified live Bovine Pi3 virus and BRSV. POM(E). For further information please contact your veterinary surgeon or Zoetis, 2nd Floor, Building 10, Cherrywood Business Park, Loughlinstown, Co. Dublin D18 T3Y1.

