The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is reminding farmers that nitrates declaration forms must be submitted before December 31, 2021.

The department said submitting the forms by the deadline can help farmers to comply with the regulations under the nitrates limits.

The limits are 170kg/ha of livestock manure, or 250kg/ha livestock manure for farmers with a derogation.

Last year, the majority of farmers who logged the documents on time stayed within the limits and avoided penalties.

Nitrates records

The department says declarations must be completed and submitted for the movement of organic fertiliser; temporary movement of animals during the year; or short-term rental grazing agreements.

The relevant documents are:

Record of movement of organic fertilisers – an online system is now available;

Record 4 Form – temporary movement of animals;

Record 5 Form – short term rental grazing agreement.

Farmers can access the online system by logging onto their account on www.agfood.ie and selecting the nitrogen and phosphorus statements (N and P statements) option.

The system can be used by both farmers and agricultural advisors.

The department has reminded farmers who are still to submit these documents that all online movements of slurry must be verified on the system by the importer by the deadline of December 31, 2021, in order to be valid.

Submissions

There is a short demonstration video and user manual available for the online system on the department website.

Record 4 and Record 5 forms are also available to download on the department’s website for farmers.

The relevant forms can be submitted by e-mail to: [email protected]

If farmers prefer to post the documents, they can be mailed to:



Nitrates Section,

Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine,

Johnstown Castle,

Co. Wexford,

Y35 PN52.



The department has advised farmers that the only accepted proof of postage is a swift post receipt or registered post receipt.