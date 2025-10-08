Munster Bovine a Platinum Partner for AXA National Dairy Show

As a trusted name in Irish breeding and genetics, Munster Bovine has proudly supported dairy farmers for decades, helping them to produce herds of exceptional quality, performance, and profitability.

Munster Bovine has a long and successful history with the AXA National Dairy Show. We are always delighted to support the show and are very proud to be platinum sponsors for the 2025 event.

This show is the highlight of our dairy events calendar where we have the opportunity to meet so many of our valued farmer customers in the heartland of the dairy community in Munster.

In addition, we view the AXA National Dairy Show as a platform to showcase the exceptional performance of our dairy bulls.

Every year the show meets and exceeds our expectations, and we look forward to what promises to be a wonderful event yet again this year.

For generations, Munster Bovine has been synonymous with breeding champions.

The company’s genetics have consistently featured among the winners at the country’s top shows, proving their quality not just on paper, but in the show ring and on farms across Ireland.

A shining example of this legacy is Eedy Doorman Fame EX93, sired by Munster Bovine’s Val-Bisson Doorman, who was crowned Supreme Champion in 2024.

The same remarkable bloodline produced Eedy Doorman Fame VG89, the Supreme Champion at the 2023 National Dairy Show, a true testament to the strength, consistency, and impact of Munster Bovine genetics in breeding elite cows.

As the 2025 AXA National Dairy Show approaches, the Munster Bovine team is excited to meet farmers, breeders, and industry professionals from across the country.

2026 Production and Type Catalogue

This year, visitors to the Munster Bovine stand can look forward to the launch of the 2026 Production and Type Catalogue, featuring the latest high type sires including a host of new exciting additions designed to help farmers meet the demands of modern dairy farming.

The catalogue highlights bulls that deliver on both production and type, combining strength, fertility, longevity, and milk quality to support profitable and sustainable herds.

In addition to the new catalogue, Munster Bovine will be running a range of special show offers throughout the weekend. Visitors can avail of exclusive discounts when purchasing 20 or more straws on selected bulls, available in both sexed and conventional semen.

Munster Bovine stand

Make sure to call to the Munster Bovine stand to speak with our team, learn more about the special offers, and take advantage of these exclusive show deals while they last.

The Munster Bovine stand will be located in front of the livestock ring, offering an ideal opportunity for showgoers to engage directly with the expert team.

Whether you want to discuss breeding plans, herd health or milk recording, the Munster Bovine team will be on hand to share advice and insights tailored to your herd’s goals.

Also taking part in this year’s show is FarmOps, Munster Bovine’s rapidly growing herd management platform.

FarmOps will have its very own stand at A20 in Hall 2, where visitors can meet the team, see the latest updates to the platform, and learn how FarmOps can help streamline data recording, improve decision-making, and boost overall herd performance.

Munster Bovine and FarmOps look forward to meeting everyone at this year’s AXA National Dairy Show.