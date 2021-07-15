The publication of the National Food Strategy in the UK today (July 15) has recommended that the consumption of meat needs to be cut by 30% by 2030, in order to meet both environmental and health targets.

Other changes recommended in the report include the introduction of a sugar and salt reformulation tax and the use of the revenue generated from this tax to fund fruit and vegetables for low-income families.

As shown below, the report also recommends that the intake of foods that are high in fat, salt and/or sugar (HFSS), needs to be reduced by 25% to meet climate and health commitments. Image source: National Food Strategy

The report also stated that the intake of fruit and vegetables must be increased by 25% and that the intake of fibre must be increased by 50% by 2030.

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) chief scientific officer, Kate Halliwell, said:

“This report will help inform the wider conversation around the future of the UK’s food and drink industry.

“Food and drink manufacturers welcome the intent to bring forward measures which will help to increase access and affordability of food and drink for children and families on lower incomes.

“In contrast to this, a salt and sugar tax will ultimately impact those families who are already struggling to make ends meet, by making food and drink more expensive.

“After many years of cost pressures, businesses in our sector are already operating on very tight margins, and any further costs would simply have to be passed on to the consumer in the form of higher food prices.”

Food strategy taxes ‘will not drive reformulation’

“These taxes will not drive reformulation,” she added.

“Food and drink manufacturers have been voluntarily lowering fat, salt and sugars in recipes for decades as well as reducing portion size, but it takes time to change much-loved products. “

Marcus Gover, CEO of WRAP, a not-for profit food sustainability organisation, said:

“Action is critical now if we hope to protect our world from the effects of climate change and feed ourselves.

“We must transform our food system to dramatically reduce the negative impact food production has on the environment, and into one where we all have more sustainable diets.

“We are putting greenhouse gas [GHG] reduction at the very heart of the Courtauld Commitment and our work on sustainable food, and will be unveiling a new GHG industry target next week.

“This, together with minimising food waste and better water stewardship, will help towards the National Food Strategy’s ambition of an efficient, carbon neutral food system.”