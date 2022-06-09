A cafe premises at a livestock mart in Co. Donegal was one of seven food business to receive closure orders in May.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) reported today (Thursday, June 9) that seven closure orders and one prohibition order – which prohibits particular activities of a food business without closing it – were issues last month.

These businesses were found to be in breach the FSAI Act 1998 and/or EU food controls regulations 2020.

The orders were issued by environmental health officers of the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Four closure orders were issued under the FSAI Act 1998, including one for a cafe premises at Raphoe Mart (trading as Mart Cafe).

It should be noted that this closure order applies only to the cafe premises and not to the mart itself or any other part of it.

The notice issued to the cafe by the HSE said it was to remain closed until the earliest of either a court order or written direction from the HSE allowed it to reopen.

Among the points of concern identified at the cafe was an accumulation of food debris; unclean equipment; and insufficient hand washing facilities for cafe staff.

Advertisement

The other businesses to receive closure orders last month under the FSAI Act were: Pygmalion Public House of Dublin 2; Go Go Pizza and Kebab of Wexford; and HG Ritchie of Inchicore, Dublin 8.

Three further closure orders were issued in May under EU regulations.

These businesses were: Sillis Green Veg of Glaslough, Co. Monaghan; Milne Foods of Birr, Co. Offaly; and Golden Beach Supermarket of Dublin 1.

Closure orders under EU regulations may refer to closed, or prohibited, activities, rather than the actual closure of the business. For each of three businesses named above, particular activities were closed.

The one prohibition order was for Bullet Duck & Dumpling of Dublin 7.

Speaking today as the enforcement orders for last month were announced, FSAI chief executive Dr. Pamela Byrne said: “It is simply unacceptable that some food businesses across Ireland continue to operate without fully adhering to food safety and hygiene legislation.

“Consumers of food in Ireland have a right to safe food and hygienic food premises,” Dr Byrne added.