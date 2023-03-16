The live March Animal Health Series in association with MSD Animal Health Ireland will kick off this evening (Thursday, March 16) on the Agriland platform.

This evening’s broadcast will focus on pre-breeding preparations, and why starting early pays off.

The discussion will feature vet Donal Lynch from Slieve Bloom Veterinary Clinic, who will speak with Catherine Heffernan, technical and support manager with MSD Animal Health Ireland.

The conversation will take place on the dairy farm of John Gill, in Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

The discussion will focus on detecting non-cycling cows using SenseHub, maximising body condition score (BCS) through feeding, and what to do in terms of pre-breeding checks.

The participants will also discuss how to control infectious diseases pre-breeding, and they will review previous heat detection systems.

Series to run through March

The series will continue on Tuesday, March 21, with a live discussion on tackling pneumonia in calves.

Vet Frank O’Sullivan will be joined by Co. Meath dairy farmer Conor O’Sullivan and Sarah Higgins from MSD Animal Health.

They will discuss the causes of pneumonia, the various factors that need to be considered to prevent the illness on farm, housing considerations, stress at weaning, and what a farmer’s vaccination approach should be.

The third video instalment in the March Animal Health Series on Thursday, March 23, will focus on controlling coccidiosis in lambs and calves.

The final instalment in the series on Tuesday, March 28, will feature an overview of the fundamentals of fertility.

Each broadcast will begin at 7:00p.m, and can be watched right here on Agriland.