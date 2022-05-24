BayWa r.e. Ireland Limited, a subsidiary of BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH, is looking to develop a project in new areas.

Headquarted in Co. Cork, the company specialises in wind and solar project development, through early-stage identification, construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance of the completed power plant.

With a presence in over 29 countries and more than 3,000 employees worldwide, BayWa r.e. is one of the largest international providers of photovoltaic (PV) plants and decentralised energy solutions.

Turning your land into a success story

The company will lease your land on a long-term basis, meaning a hassle-free investment for you, whilst securing you a usage fee over the entire period.

It will be your reliable partner and take care of all services, starting from planning to maintenance for the entire duration of the project. By partnering together, it says you will be contributing to climate and species protection.

By utilising international experience, BayWa r.e. delivers projects reliably. Its photovoltaic (PV) know-how is unique, thanks to a combination of outstanding technical expertise with global best-practice management.

Currently, the company is looking to develop a project in new areas, completing every stage of the process: Engineering, financing and construction.

Given its significant experience in professional project engineering and co-operation with communities, landowners and local authorities, BayWa r.e. will work to make best use of your land.

BayWa r.e.’s expertise

BayWa r.e. operates under the highest standards in terms of quality, efficiency, reliability and environmental impact, delivering solutions for land-neutral generation of clean energy.

The company fosters synergies between sustainable agriculture and clean energy, all whilst promoting biodiversity.

Its assets are ready to stand the challenges of our times by delivering a smart and reliable mix of all different kinds of clean energy applications at marketable electricity prices with the development of long life, high-efficiency power plants, including certified system designs and processes.

BayWa r.e. has a flexible approach to the development of projects and will work in partnership with key stakeholders in the development and delivery of each project. It also has a proven track record, and could possibly be already actively developing greenfield sites in your area.

Watch the video below to see a recent project completed, detailing the construction of the 64.6 MWp Witnica Solar Park.

If you would like to find out more about how you can benefit from leasing your land to BayWa r.e., click here.

Alternatively, contact the company’s team in Cork by emailing: [email protected], or calling: 021 2378 200.