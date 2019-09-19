Ireland top 5 Nations competition on day 2 of ‘Ploughing’

It was a successful day for Ireland on day 2 of the ploughing competitions in Fenagh, Co. Carlow, as both Kieran Coakley and Gary Ireland took home the silverware in the Five Nations conventional and reversible plough classes.

They topped the boards among competitors from Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

Across the plots the senior conventional and reversible plough classes took place on stubble ground. Today, September 19, will see 10 competitors from each class take part in the ley ploughing and contest for the All-Ireland title.

The results from Day 1 are listed below.

Five nations conventional plough class: Kieran Coakley – Republic of Ireland; Donald Tonkin – England; James George – Wales.

Five nations reversible plough class: Advertisement Gary Ireland – Republic of Ireland; Adrian Jamison – Northern Ireland; Brian Baxter – Scotland.

Farmerette conventional plough class: Siobhán Dermody – Kilkenny; Laura Grant – Offaly; Ellen Nyhan – Cork West.

If you’re heading out to the ploughing competitions and want to know what to look out for John Deery – a judge – explained a few things to look out for in the video below.

Macra conventional plough class: William Kehoe – Wexford; David Murphy – Cork East (Avondhu); David Walsh – Cork West (Carbery).

Senior Horse plough class: Gerry Reilly – Galway; JJ Delaney – Cork East; Noel Hand – Monaghan.

Vintage two-furrow mounted: James Barron – Wexford; Alan Simms – Donegal; Oliver Smyth – Meath.