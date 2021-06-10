The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has outlined the times and locations for their “nationwide rally” tomorrow (Friday, June 11).

The day of action is focused on county towns around the country. IFA officers in each of the association’s county executives will hold a rally at 11:00am tomorrow “to highlight the importance of the farming and agri-food sector to the rural economy”.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said yesterday evening: “Critical decisions are imminent which will have far-reaching implications for the sector.

“The shape of the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the Climate Action Bill will have significant repercussions for farming. We need policies that support commercial farming into the future.”

“The shape of the next CAP and the Climate Action Bill will have significant repercussions for farming. We need policies that support commercial farming into the future,” he added.

Advertisement

The demonstration will be the first by the IFA since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The purpose of the demonstration is, according to the association, to warn against the dangers in the current Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reform proposals and the Climate Action Bill.

Cullinan said: “The county towns that we will visit on Friday rely heavily on our sector. Any reduction in activity in agriculture will hit them hard.”

“We will be making a strong statement across the country on Friday that policies must support our largest indigenous industry,” he added.

The towns were action will take place are outlined below: County executive Town County executive Town Carlow Tullow Longford Longford Cavan Cavan Louth Castlebellingham Clare Ennis Mayo Ballina Cork Central Bandon; Kanturk; Middleton Monaghan Monaghan Cork North Mitchelstown Meath Kells Cork West Skibbereen Offaly Tullamore Donegal Raphoe Roscommon Castlerea Dublin Swords Sligo Ballymote Galway Athenry Tipperary North Nenagh Kerry Tralee Tipperary South Cahir Kildare Naas Westmeath Mullingar Kilkenny Kilkenny Waterford Dungarvan Laois Portlaoise Wexford Enniscorthy Leitrim Manorhamilton Wicklow Bray Limerick Newcastle West