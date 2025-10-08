How to avail of Genocells autumn special offer

Genocells allows dairy farmers to determine individual cow somatic cell counts using a single bulk tank milk sample.

Special offer

This autumn, Munster Bovine is delighted to announce a special offer for dairy farmers: Genocells testing at just €2.00 per cow, reduced from the usual €3.00.

This limited-time promotion (valid until December 1, 2025) is the perfect opportunity for herds already milk recording to experience the benefits of Genocells at a great price.

To avail of the offer, simply call 022 43228 and book your test today.

The value of Genocells has already been proven in trials with Irish farmers.

Conor O’Brien, a dairy farmer from Loughrea, Co. Galway, was one of 85 herds involved in a Genocells pilot programme.

He said: “Genocells is very simple, very straightforward. You just take a sample from the bulk tank, agitate it, post it away, and the information you get back is invaluable."

He now plans to integrate Genocells into his testing schedule, giving him greater confidence when making herd health decisions.

Genocells works by extracting DNA from somatic cells in the milk and comparing it with the genotypes of cows contributing to the bulk tank.

Because somatic cells are the only milk components containing DNA, this process calculates each cow’s “percentage cellular responsibility.”

Combining this with milk yields and bulk tank SCC results allows Genocells to estimate individual SCCs without the need for individual sampling.

This extra layer of data equips farmers with more information points during the year, especially when approaching selective dry cow therapy.

By identifying high-risk cows before dry-off, Genocells supports better decision-making on treatments and long-term cow retention.

To benefit from Genocells, herds must meet a few requirements:

All cows must be genotyped to ensure accuracy;

Herds must be members of ICBF HerdPlus and use the free HerdPlus app;

Farmers must complete four milk recordings annually, with the first recording finished before a Genocells test can take place.

Genocells was also shortlisted as a finalist in the Innovation Arena at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

This prestigious competition highlights cutting-edge technologies that are driving Irish agriculture forward, and Genocells is proud to stand alongside the best in the sector.

Don’t miss out on the chance to try Genocells this autumn at the special price of €2.00 per cow.

Contact the team today on 022 43228 and discover how Genocells can help make more informed SCC decisions for your herd.