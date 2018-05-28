How much is a ‘highly original’ David Brown 996 worth?

The David Brown 996 was once a relatively common phenomenon in the world of Irish farming.

Of the few that remain, some are still gainfully employed – on small holdings or as ‘yard tractors’ on larger farms. Some are in the preserve of collectors – in various states of disrepair or, in other instances, having been brought back to their former glory.

In any case, it’s rare to see one come up for sale in such original condition as this example (pictured above).

This tractor – a 1976 David Brown 996 – was one of several talking points at a recent farm machinery auction in England; it took place on Tuesday, May 22.

The sale was conducted by well-known auctioneer Cheffins on behalf of W Adams & Sons – a farming business based in Great Billington, Bedfordshire.

The (2WD) 996 in question had 3,967 hours showing on the clock. It was on 16.9-30 rear wheels/tyres.

The tractor – bearing serial number 11072765 – was also fitted with a matching David Brown LQ9 front loader; the result was a gleaming white-and-red nostalgic throwback to yesteryear.

It sold for a hefty £9,500 (plus VAT). This (hammer) price was also subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%. Front weights and additional buckets were included.

It was not the only noteworthy price at the auction. An eye-catching (and collectible) 1987 Case IH 1455XL also went under the hammer on the day; it fetched £27,000 (plus VAT).

The David Brown 996, with its distinctive (hard to access) cab, was manufactured through most of the 1970s – right up until 1980. It served up 64hp (depending on the exact variant/age), courtesy of David Brown’s own four-cylinder, 3.6L engine.

The gearbox was a simple, god-fearing 12F 4R unit. Spartan as it was, it did sport some synchronised shifts.