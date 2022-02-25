MSD Animal Health has launched a new video series jam-packed with information, tips and advice on all aspects of calf health. MSD Animal Health has launched their Total Calf Health Solutions video series which is full of useful, practical tips for farmers for this spring. They cover everything from pre-calving to weaning and everything in between

The Total Calf Health Solution Video Series features well-known veterinary consultant, Martin Kavanagh, who shares his knowledge and expertise, guiding farmers on the simple changes that can make a big difference to calf health and performance this spring.

A total of seven, in-depth videos will explore the key aspects of calf rearing, from colostrum management, the importance of calf shed design and managing pneumonia, to the steps in controlling coccidiosis.

Here’s a sneak preview of what to expect:

1. Cut the crap

The series kicks off with one of the most common threats to calf health, calf scour.

Martin Kavanagh and Helena Madden, veterinary technical manager with MSD Animal Health, discuss their top tips on the signs, treatment and preventative measures to help you get ahead of the problem and reduce the risk of calf scour spreading in the group or shed.

2. The liquid gold

We all know that colostrum is key to nourishing and protecting a newborn calf, however without a proper management plan, your calves won’t get the maximum benefit.

Martin and Helena are back for video two to talk all things colostrum management – measuring quality, storage and hygiene and the impact these can have on future calf performance. Take a sneak peak of one of the videos above. Martin and Helena discuss the importance of colostrum, measuring the quality and how to correctly store it

3. Do you feel a draft?

Feeding calves well is important, but so too is the temperature in the shed. In video three, Martin and Cara Sheridan, ruminant veterinary manager with MSD Animal Health, talk through some of the effective adaptations that can be made to improve ventilation in your calf house and how to deal with the temperature fluctuations associated with the Irish climate.

This is one to watch particularly for those of you who are working with older calf sheds. Martin and Cara discuss the options around calf bedding and considerations farmers should make to ensure optimal conditions for their calves

4. The nestling effect

This leads nicely onto the fourth video in the series; calf bedding and pen space. Pen space is important for management, feeding and to allow the animal to grow, however do you know the red flags to watch out for?

If you are not the mathematic type, then Martin and Cara also outline some simple calculations to ensure your calves have optimal space in the calf pen.

5. More than just a wall or a floor

The design of a calf shed plays a vital role in a successful calf rearing programme, however have you wondered is stale air being effectively removed or is your shed design just causing a draft?

Martin and Cara give a rundown on how airflow works and the key factors that should be considered in calf shed design including shed orientation, location as well as wall height and drainage.

6. Did I just hear a cough?

Controlling pneumonia on farm is the topic of choice for video six.

Cara highlights the importance of prevention over cure and presents her top tips to help you get the most from your vaccination programme.

7. The coccidia balance

For the final video in the series, Martin and Sarah Campbell, ruminant veterinary manager with MSD Animal Health focus in on coccidiosis in calves.

Martin shares some practical tips to help control and prevent the disease, both in the calf shed and outdoors when calves are turned out to grass.

So, what are you waiting for? View the MSD Animal Health Total Calf Health Solution Series now.