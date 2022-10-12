The heavy rain experienced by many parts of the country over the weekend has made grazing management this autumn more challenging.

Land in many areas has become soft under foot, with there now being a risk of cows causing damage to land.

To try and avoid this from happening and limit the damage to the smallest area possible, some grazing practices will need to be implemented.

Grazing management

Many farmers will have seen cows starting to cause some damage after the recent heavy rainfall experienced in most counties.

Every farm is different, and every farmer will know if their farm/paddocks are more prone to poaching or damage.

If land becomes damaged at this time of year, it will be almost impossible to repair and if left damaged over the winter, it will have an impact on the paddock’s further performance.

To protect ground conditions, you need to make the best use of the grazing infrastructure on your farm.

For example, you should use different entrances and exits to paddocks where possible.

Areas that have been grazed should also be fenced off where possible too, and spur roadways on the grazing platform should be utilised.

The aim is to get cows out to graze grass, but there may be a need to house cows at certain times.

On/off grazing should be used, along with the other measures mentioned above, to limit ground damage.

Housing cows full-time will result in targets not being met and make it more challenging next spring when it comes to grazing paddocks.

Equipment

It is important to look after grazing equipment such as reels and pigtails, which can often go missing or become damaged during the summer months.

Farmers should check that they are all working and if short on anything, replace them.

It may also be a good idea to make a storage area for this equipment if you haven’t done so already.

A storage system will help to prevent the equipment from going missing or becoming damaged.