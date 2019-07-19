Gardaí seize cannabis worth €12,000 in ‘rural area’

Gardaí seized a quantity of cannabis worth €12,000 in a raid on a “rural area” in Co. Kilkenny earlier this week, arresting two men in the process.

In an operation on Monday, July 16, the local drugs unit carried out searches in the north of the county resulting in the seizure and arrests.

In a statement on social media, local Gardaí reported: “Kilkenny/Carlow Divisional Drugs Unit searched a rural area of north Kilkenny on Monday last and seized €12,000 worth of cannabis plants.

Two males were arrested and detained at Kilkenny Garda Station.

The men were later charged with Misuse of Drugs offences and will appear before Kilkenny District Court, the statement concluded.

Land Rover stolen

Meanwhile, members of An Garda Síochána have appealed for information in relation to the theft of a Land Rover Defender earlier this week.

Taken from a premises in Co. Meath in the early hours of Wednesday, July 17, the vehicle is described as a blue 4X4 with a “10-MH” registration.

In a statement yesterday, local Gardaí said: “Kells Gardaí are appealing for any information in relation to the theft of a 10MH registered blue Land Rover Defender which was taken during the early hours of this morning from Lakefield, Crossakeel.

“A house was entered and keys were taken and the vehicle was driven off at speed at approximately 2:30am.

“Anybody with any information please contact Kells Gardaí on: 046-9280820,” the statement concluded.