FarmOps to exhibit independently at AXA National Dairy Show 2025

Visitors can find the FarmOps team at Stand A20.

For several years, FarmOps has exhibited alongside Munster Bovine, reflecting their close collaboration and shared commitment to supporting farmers.

This year marks an exciting milestone as FarmOps steps out on its own, giving the team the opportunity to highlight its platform and services in greater depth, while continuing to work closely with Munster Bovine.

Munster Bovine will be present at the show as a Platinum Sponsor, launching their new 2026 Production and Type Catalogue and offering exclusive show discounts on selected bulls at their stand in front of the livestock ring.

Visitors to Stand A20 can expect one-to-one conversations with the FarmOps team to explore tailored solutions for their farms and practical advice on how to use FarmOps to drive performance.

The team will also share insights into upcoming new features designed to make farm planning even more efficient and accessible.

The new FarmOps website

This year, FarmOps launched its brand new promotional website which was designed to give farmers an easy way to explore the FarmOps features, access support resources, and stay up-to-date with the latest product developments.

The AXA National Dairy Show is one of the biggest events in the Irish farming calendar, attracting thousands of farmers, breeders, and agri-industry leaders every year.

For FarmOps, it provides the perfect setting to meet farmers face-to-face, understand their real-world challenges, and demonstrate how technology can play a key role in building more resilient and profitable farm businesses.

Check out the brand new promotional FarmOps website for more information or call our team on 087 490 0207 and make sure to visit us at Stand A20 at the AXA National Dairy Show, Millstreet this weekend.