The latest figures on the EU agri-food trade show an increase of 6.1% reaching €239.5 billion worth of total exports and imports for the period from January to September 2021.

The overall agri-food trade surplus increased by 17% within one year, standing at €51 billion for the first nine months of 2021.

Trade value especially increased during autumn with export values in September 11% higher and imports 6% higher than in August.

Exports

Total EU exports rose by 8% to €145.2 billion with primary destinations being the United Kingdom, United States, China, Switzerland and Japan, which together account for just over half of all exports (51%).

Products with the highest overall export value were wine, pigmeat, pasta, pastry, chocolate and confectionery, spirits and liqueurs, collectively accounting for over 27%.

The U.S saw the largest increase of exports at a 15% growth rate and a value of €2.3 billion compared to the previous year. Source: European Commission

EU exports to South Korea (+€593 million), Switzerland (+€570 million) and China (+€525 million) increased significantly over the nine-month period in 2021, partly due to the export of wine and pigmeat.

However, exports of EU pigmeat to China fell by 13%, down €525 million compared to high import values during the same period in 2020.

Agri-food exports to the UK exceeded their 2020 value by €166 million (0.5%).

While exports of cigars and cigarettes (-€254 million, or 50%) and pigmeat (-€133 million, or 18%) decreased the most, export of wine (+€510 million, 28%) and live animals (+€204 million, 96%) increased the most.

Significant decreases were reported in the value of exports to Saudi Arabia (-€447 million), Hong Kong (-€141 million) and Kuwait (-€115 million), mainly caused by lower exports of wheat, barley and cereal preparations.

An overall substantial fall was reported in exports of infant food (-€757 million) and wheat (-€390 million), followed by vegetables (-€117 million) and butter (-€116 million).

Imports

The overall value of imported agri-foods into the EU reached €94.2 billion, slightly higher than in 2020 (+3.5%).

Brazil, UK, U.S, Ukraine and China accounted for 36% of the total import value.

Primarily imported products making up 32% of import value were fruits, oilcakes (+€1.2 billion), soya beans (+€1.2 billion), palm and palm kernel oil (+€723 million). Source: European Commission

Imports from Brazil saw the biggest growth rate at 16% accounting for €1.4 billion which was mainly driven by the price of soy beans.

Growth was also seen in imports from Indonesia (+€601 million), Argentina (+€545 million), Australia (+€541 million) and India (+€388 million).

Imports from the UK into the EU dropped most significantly by 27% (-€2.9 billion). Monthly import values have fallen sharply since January 2021 and were 25% lower in September than in 2020.

Also imports from the U.S (-€570 million) and Canada (-€218 million) have declined during the first nine months of 2021.

Sizable decreases reported were mainly due to the drop in imports of tropical fruits, nuts and spices. Also the value of imports of fruit juices and wine, vermouth, cider and vinegar declined in the nine-month period.