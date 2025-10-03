Dunmasc Genetics returns as Platinum Sponsors of AXA National Dairy Show

We’re looking forward to meeting farmers, breeders, and industry professionals from across the country - and sharing all that is new at Dunmasc.

At this year’s show, we will be launching our brand-new autumn dairy catalogue, packed with new and exciting bulls, alongside many of our proven performers, including a strong selection of daughter-proven bulls known for delivering consistent results in Irish herds.

We’ll also be showcasing our latest Beef-on-Dairy Catalogue, offering a carefully selected lineup of beef bulls bred to deliver high-value beef calves from the dairy herd - ideal for farmers focused on improving the marketability and quality of their calf crop.

In addition to our genetics lineup, we’re proud to offer a growing range of veterinary services and training courses aimed at supporting farmers’ practical needs on the ground.

Bookings are now open for our 2026 training programmes, including:

DIY AI;

Hoof Paring;

Scanning;

Post-Partum and Early Life Calf Care.

These courses are funded by the Laois/Offaly Education and Training Board. Delivered by experienced professionals at Dunmasc Genetics, these courses are an excellent opportunity to upskill or train new team members.

Places fill up fast, so talk to our team at the show to secure your booking.

While you are there, don't forget to enter our exclusive hamper giveaway for your chance to win a great prize.

Call in to meet the Dunmasc team, pick up copies of both our dairy and beef-on-dairy catalogues, and learn more about how our genetics, training, and veterinary support can help drive success on your farm.

We are proud to support this year’s event as Platinum Sponsors — and we look forward to seeing you in Millstreet.