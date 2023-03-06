The defeated candidate in the recent Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) election of a new chair for Co. Donegal is calling for the result of the vote to be declared null and void.

“I am also calling for the entire election process to be re-run,” Peter Lynch, who farms near Newtowncunningham in east Donegal, told Agriland.

Lynch is a former county vice-chair and has represented Donegal on the IFA’s national Grain Committee for a number of years.

He claims that fundamental IFA rules were broken in the run-up to the election.

Donegal IFA

According to Lynch, the IFA’s national treasurer and returning officer, Martin Stapleton, was made aware of these concerns some days before the election was due to take place.

However, the event proceeded in Letterkenny – as initially scheduled –on Tuesday, February 7. Brendan McLaughlin, outgoing chair, Donegal IFA; newly elected chair, Joe Sweeney with IFA president Tim Cullinan. Image: IFA

“A secret ballot was held on the evening. There were two names on the voting slips – mine and that of Joe Sweeney,” Lynch said.

“I made my views very aware to four leading IFA members on the night of the election. Subsequently, I spoke to Martin Stapleton directly. He advised me that I should formally submit my views on these matters by way of an email.

“I did this and an exchange of emails followed. But the election was held almost a month ago. And we are no further on in getting my complaint addressed,” he said.

Peter Lynch has been an IFA member for 20 years.

“I am calling for a re-run of the 2023 election for the position of county chairman,” he said.

Agriland contacted Joe Sweeney and asked if he was aware of Peter Lynch’s request to have the result of the chairmanship election made null and void.

“I am not aware of this development,” he stated.

Martin Stapleton has confirmed to Agriland that the issue raised by Peter Lynch will be discussed at an upcoming meeting of the IFA Rules Committee.