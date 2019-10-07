Dawn Farms announces German acquisition

Dawn Farms has announced that it has acquired Haas GmbH, a cooked meats specialist in Nonnweiler-Otzenhausen, Saarland, Germany.

Established in 1994, Haas is a mid-sized, family-owned cooked and fermented protein supplier with a focus so far on the pizza sector.

Haas employs over 100 people and shares many of the business and cultural attributes of Dawn Farms, according to the Irish firm.

The founder and managing director of Haas, Achim Haas, together with the chief operating officer, Patrick Treitz, will remain with the company following the acquisition, Dawn Farms said in a statement.

The transaction has been approved by the Bundeskartellamt, the German federal competition authority.

Larry Murrin, chief executive of Dawn Farms, commented earlier today, Monday, October 7, stating: “The Haas family has built a high-quality business over the past 25 years which has an excellent fit with Dawn Farms.

“Their manufacturing process and products are complementary to ours and we see opportunities to broaden this over time through investment in Nonnweiler-Otzenhausen.

“The combination will enhance both businesses, creating further opportunities to add value for our customers,” Murrin added.

Achim Haas, managing director of Haas GmbH, added: “This partnership makes a lot of sense.

For Dawn Farms, this deal establishes a significant foothold in the German market. For Haas, it creates an even stronger platform for employees, suppliers and customers.

“We look forward to working with Larry and his team to avail of the opportunities this partnership brings,” Haas concluded.