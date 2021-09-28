Dairygold has this week finalised its 2021 harvest cereal prices.

The company said that following on from a successful harvest which saw strong yields and excellent quality, grain markets have strengthened based on global supply and demand.

Dairygold added that in line with its ethos, it has demonstrated its support and commitment to its cereal growers by paying leading prices.

In addition, Dairygold said that it continues to be “firmly committed to maximising the use of native Irish cereals” across its range of feedstuffs.

Dairygold cereal prices

The table below indicates Dairygold cereal prices per tonne. € Excluding VAT € Incl. VAT @ 5.6% Moisture Barley 212.00* 223.87 @ 20% Wheat 222.00* 234.43 @ 20% Oats 207.00* 218.59 @ 20% Contract malting barley 243.00* 256.61 @ 20% Beans 255.00 269.28 @ 20% Non-contract beans 250.00 264.00 @ 20% Oilseed rape 535.00 564.96 @ 9% Quality adjustments as per cereal purchasing terms and conditions. *Prices inclusive of premium based on minimum purchase terms Source: Dairygold

Dairygold’s head of agri business, Liam O’Flaherty said: “Overall the 2021 harvest went very well and was completed in excellent conditions which delivered strong yields and top quality grain.

“Quality Irish cereals are a key component of our feed rations and Dairygold will always aim to pay a competitive price for our members’ grain.”

Speaking about the grain price, Dairygold’s chairman, John O’Gorman added: “As a 100% farmer-owned co-operative, tillage growers are a very important part of Dairygold’s business, and we remain committed to supporting and developing this sector of our business into the future.”

Other grain prices

Last week, Glanbia announced its grain prices for Harvest 2021 – revealing that it will pay its members €210/t for green feed barley and €220/t for green feed wheat, “with premium grains delivering strong additional returns for growers”.

Claiming that its grain team has worked with farmers to “substantially expand the area sown to value-added premium crops”, the firm said that more than 40% of the total grain intake delivers a market premium for growers.

The company said that over €2 million in premiums over and above the feed price will be paid to farmers for delivering food-grade and other value-added crops in Harvest 2021.

