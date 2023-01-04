The gender pay gap at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) continues to decline with male employees now earning 9.5% more than females.

Figures showing the difference in men’s and women’s remuneration at the department have been produced since 2013, starting with a pay gap of 20.5%.

As of June 24, 2022, 2060 (52%) employees of the DAFM’s total workforce of 3950 were male. Of the 493 part-time staff, 427 were female compared to 66 males.

The gender pay gap has steadily declined, the DAFM said, as more women have been appointed to senior management positions within the organisation.

However, the median hourly gender pay gap at 12.7% reflects the fact that a higher proportion of the staff at more senior levels of the department are still men.

Gender pay gap. Image source: DAFM

Male employees accounted for the majority of the upper middle and the upper remuneration pay band at 54.4% and 62.2% respectively.

A total of 61.5% of female employees were part of the lower middle pay band, and males accounted for just over half (54%) of the lower pay band.

The DAFM noted that this reflects that the proportions of males and females in this band is broadly in line with the overall gender representation levels of the workforce.

Gender pay gap

There has been a strong focus on gender equality initiatives in the DAFM since 2011, with a gender balance steering group in place since then, chaired by Minister of State Martin Heydon.

This group works to drive gender equality through focus on career opportunities and participation in promotion competitions for all staff, supporting staff with caring responsibilities and work-life balance initiatives.

Ireland’s agri-food strategy, Food Vision 2030, recognises the importance of gender equality to the long-term sustainable future for primary producers and includes actions to promote and improve gender balance at all levels.