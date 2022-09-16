The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed the introduction of enhanced biosecurity measures as a precaution against bird flu.

The regulations under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 will require all flock owners to apply particular measures for poultry and other captive birds as a precautionary measure against highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

Under the new regulations, the owners of flocks of 500 birds or more will have to implement further enhanced biosecurity measures.

These precautionary measures will come into effect on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Since July 2022, over 80 wild birds were submitted to department-run laboratories for testing, resulting in almost 60 positive cases for the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza subtype.

All of the birds tested, except for one, have been seabirds.

These include large number of gannets in Cork; Kerry; Mayo; Dublin; Donegal; and Louth, along with a guillemot in Donegal and a raven in Kerry.

“These wild bird findings confirm that the avian influenza virus is currently circulating widely in the wild bird population in Ireland.

“This reservoir of infection in wildlife poses a risk to our poultry flocks and industry,” a DAFM spokesperson said.

The department confirmed that there have not been any outbreaks of bird flu in poultry flocks, at this time.

However, it added that all flock owners should remain vigilant for any signs of disease and report any suspect cases to their nearest department regional veterinary office.

Although the HPAI H5N1 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, the risk to humans is considered to be very low.

DAFM also advised members of the public not to handle sick or dead wild birds and to report any incidents to the regional veterinary office or the department’s disease helpline on (01) 4928026.

The department said that it is working closely with colleagues in the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs in Northern Ireland (DAERA), National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS), local authorities, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE).