Creed discusses drought plans with commissioner and banks

Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine Michael Creed met with EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan, as well as the country’s pillar banks, to discuss the impact exceptional dry conditions have had on the Irish farming sector.

The minister called in the banks to impress upon them the need for their continued support for the sector through this difficult period, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Following on from his recent request, Minister Creed formally secured agreement from the commissioner today to pay higher advance payments in the autumn – as reported by AgriLand yesterday evening.

As a result, advances for pillar I and pillar 2 payments will be increased to 70% and 85% respectively, resulting in €260 million in additional cash flow for Irish farmers at a time of the year when the needs are most acute.

Minister Creed also used the occasion to ask the commissioner to expedite consideration of his request for certain flexibilities on the GLAS scheme, which can assist in replenishing fodder stocks in advance of the winter period.

Following the meeting with the commissioner, the minister said: “I provided a detailed briefing for the commissioner today on the impact on Irish farmers of the drought situation.

“I know that he has a very good understanding of the situation, and he advised me that a number of other member states are experiencing similar difficulty.

Against this background I want to thank him for agreeing to my request to increase the rate for scheme payments in the autumn.

This is critically important, and will significantly improve on-farm cash-flow at a time of the year when it is most needed.

“I have also asked him to expedite consideration of my request for flexibilities in a number of other areas, intended to bring more agricultural land into production for fodder and help replenish depleted stock.

“The commissioner has agreed to consider this request speedily and he and I undertook to remain in close contact on the matter as this situation progresses.”

Meeting with banks

The Minister also met with representatives of Bank of Ireland, AIB and Ulster Bank earlier today.

Referring to this engagement, the minister said: “This was a useful opportunity to impress upon the banks the real concern among farmers at present, arising from a difficult winter and an unprecedented spell of dry weather.

“The banks are engaged fully with the Fodder Coordination Group, and I am assured that they are putting supports in place and are committed to the long-term financial sustainability of the sector.

I have called upon them to continue to engage closely with clients and provide any support needed at this difficult time.

“I am also aware that many farmers will be relying heavily on merchant credit to navigate through the current situation. Therefore, I welcome recent initiatives both by Glanbia and Dairygold in relation to credit facilities for their suppliers and urge others to consider similar measures”.

Concluding Minister Creed said: “There is no doubt that the current weather events are exceptional and are causing real difficulty for farmers.

Navigating the period ahead will require real solidarity from state agencies, banks, the farming community, feed merchants, co-ops and processors.