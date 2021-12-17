A farm manager from Co. Cork has been awarded the 2021 FBD Young Farmer of the Year award.

Owen Ashton, a graduate in agriculture from Aberystwyth University in Wales, was crowned today, taking the coveted title in the annual contest organised by Macra na Feirme.

Owen manages a dairy herd of 180 cows in Castlelyons, Co. Cork and over the last number of years, has developed the farm, putting a firm focus on environmental sustainability.

He was one of many Macra na Feirme members to be recognised for their achievements in their industry at the awards ceremony, which took place today (Friday, December 17).

The awards, now in their 23rd year, are sponsored by FBD Insurance and supported by Macra na Feirme in association with the Irish Farmers ‘ Association (IFA) and the National Rural Network. Back row: Trevor Cobbe; Eoin Kennedy; president Macra na Feirme, John Keane; chairman FBD Trust, Michael Berkery, Eanna Tiernan.

Front row: Shane Halpin, Owen Ashton, Edward Treanor

The evening also saw various category winners awarded:

Trevor Cobbe from Laois won the Dairy award;

Eoin Kennedy from Kilkenny won the Land Mobility award;

Éanna Tiernan from Roscommon won the Dry Stock award;

Shane Halpin from Dublin won the Other Enterprises award;

Owen Ashton from Cork won the Career Farm Manager award;

Edward Treanor from Monaghan was a finalist in the competition;

Éanna Tiernan was announced winner of the NRN Biodiversity Award sponsored by the National Rural Network.

Macra na Feirme national president, John Keane said:

“Every year, we recognise the very best in Irish young farmers. This year is no different and our finalist and all those who have competed in this years FBD Young Farmer of the Year showcase the best farmers across the globe, who are Irish young progressive farmers.

“It is a true testament to the competition and those competing that our young farmers set the standard for agriculture in terms of sustainability and ambition”.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said the calibre of contestants in this year’s competition was of a very high standard.

“With all the changes and challenges ahead, the sector will need bright, innovative and resilient people to drive farming forward. I wish all those who took part the very best for the future.”

The aim of the competition is to recognise and reward the top young farmers in the country. Entrants are judged according to a number of criteria including farm business initiative and innovation, levels of farm efficiency and enterprise quality, farm safety and environmental protection awareness, as well as agricultural knowledge and community involvement.